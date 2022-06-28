Tech Impact Opens Nominations for Technology Innovation Awards

PHILADELPHIA, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tech Impact, a 501(c)(3) that leverages technology to advance social impact, today announces a call for nominations for its Technology Innovation Awards (TIA), a program that recognizes nonprofits that have plans to positively impact their communities and change lives through innovative technology projects. Beginning June 27, 2022, nonprofits can apply for the awards program. Two winners will be selected and will receive a $10,000 technology grant.

"We want to support nonprofits who have the vision to impact their community by leveraging technology. From building applications to producing interactive data sets for funders, and creating programs using predictive analytics, the TIA grant is a catalyst to jumpstart projects that can help bring that vision to life," said Patrick Callihan, CEO of Tech Impact.

Recent TIA Awardees

ViequesLove, a grant awardee in 2021, is on a mission to initiate, support, coordinate and implement sustainable community development programs to improve the quality of life for residents of Vieques, Puerto Rico. The organization leveraged the TIA grant to support the ViequesLove Emergency Asset Mapping Development Project, a web-based software project designed to provide all Vieques emergency responders and organizations a planning and operational tool to inventory, track, locate, and analyze gaps in a wide range of critical resources required for preparation, response, and relief before, during, and after an emergency.

FRESHFARM is a nonprofit that promotes sustainable agriculture and improves food access, education, and equity in the Mid-Atlantic region. The nonprofit, a 2021 TIA award winner, used grant funds to further enhance its Market Tracker — an open-source data and financial management tool that tracks, manages and evaluates farmers' market data. The increased functionality enabled FRESHFARM to expand the tool to at least two new farmers' markets, altogether serving more than 200 farmers and producers, 60,000 market shoppers, and 6,000 low-income customers using federal nutrition benefits.

How to Apply

Organizations that can benefit from a $10,000 technology grant should visit https://techforwardconference.org/tia-awards/ to apply for the TIA Awards and learn more about eligibility requirements. The application process runs from June 27, 2022, to July 22, 2022. Winners will be notified in August and announced at the Tech Forward Conference scheduled to take place Sept. 18-20 in Denver, Colorado.

About Tech Impact

Tech Impact is a nonprofit that leverages technology to advance social impact. Our proven workforce training programs and intermediary services prepare our graduates to launch or advance their careers in technology. We strengthen nonprofits through a full spectrum of technological support, giving them the education and services they need to deliver greater impact and help their communities thrive. Learn more at techimpact.org.

Contact:

Caitlin Wolf

410-935-2363

caitlinrwolf@gmail.com

Related Images











Image 1: Strategic Action for a Just Economy (SAJE) Accepts the 2019 TIA Award





Strategic Action for a Just Economy (SAJE) Accepts the 2019 Technology Innovation Award at Tech Impact's Annual Tech Forward Conference in New Orleans.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment