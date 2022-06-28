Korry Selects DDC-I's Deos Safety-Critical Real-Time Operating System for Next-Generation Avionics Data Concentration Products

PHOENIX, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DDC-I, a leading supplier of software and professional services for mission- and safety-critical applications, today announced that Korry Electronics, an industry leader in aircraft data collection, conversion, control, computing and routing solutions, has selected DDC-I's Deos™ DO-178C Design Assurance Level A (DAL A) verified safety-critical real-time operating system (RTOS) for use in its fourth-generation avionics data concentration products. Key factors cited in the selection of Deos were its support for MOSA initiatives such as FACE™ 3.1 and ARINC 653, versatile I/O support, a high-performance partitioned architecture that facilitates consolidation of multiple LRU (line replacement unit) functions into one system, and a lower cost/effort for recertification to a variety of aircraft.

"We're excited to be working with Korry on its next-generation data concentration products," said Greg Rose, vice president of marketing and product management at DDC-I. "DDC-I has long been a leader in providing modular, scalable, reusable, industry-standard conforming DO-178C DAL A RTOS solutions to the avionics industry. We look forward to providing a flexible, high-performance, FACE 3.1 and ARINC 653 RTOS platform for Korry's next generation of DCUs."

"Deos provides a modular, reusable readily certifiable RTOS platform with excellent I/O performance that is tailor-made for our next-generation data concentrators," added Gordon Ross, Software and Systems Engineering Manager at Korry Electronics. "In addition to Deos providing an architecture that greatly simplifies the integration of multiple LRU functions into a single system, DDC-I's technical support has been very solid."

Korry's next-generation GEN-4 DCU design, in work today at Korry, is a Modular Open System Architecture (MOSA) Computing Platform capable of hosting multiple software applications of differing criticalities (DAL A to DAL E), utilizing ARINC-653 and FACE Application Programming Interfaces (APIs). The GEN-4 DCU is effectively an Integrated Avionics Computer (IAC) that combines I/O concentration, computing, networking and graphics into one Line Replaceable Unit (LRU). The GEN-4 DCU is designed to meet the growing demands of certification and functionality plus provide backward compatibility with prior generations of DCUs.

DDC-I's Deos is a safety-critical time and space-partitioned RTOS. Verified to DO-178C/ED-12C DAL A for avionics applications, Deos supports ARINC 653 APEX and Rate Monotonic Scheduling (RMS) and is the first RTOS to receive the Future Airborne Capability Environment™ (FACE) Conformance Certificate for the FACE Technical Standard, Edition 3.1. The certification covers the Safety Extended and Safety Base Profiles for the Operating System Segment (OSS).

DDC-I, Inc. is a global supplier of real-time operating systems, software development tools, custom software development services, and legacy software system modernization solutions, with a primary focus on mission- and safety-critical applications. DDC-I offers safety-critical real-time operating systems, compilers, integrated development environments and run-time systems for C, C++, and Ada application development. For more information regarding DDC-I products, contact DDC-I at 4545 E. Shea Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85028; phone (602) 275-7172; fax (602) 252-6054; e-mail sales@ddci.com or visit http://www.ddci.com/pr2208.

