Micron Delivers Industry’s First 176-Layer NAND SATA SSD for Data Centers

BOISE, Idaho, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc., (Nasdaq: MU) today announced it is shipping the world’s first 176-layer NAND SATA SSD designed for data center workloads. The Micron® 5400 SATA SSD is the most advanced data center SATA SSD available. Built on a proven 11th generation SATA architecture, the Micron 5400 SSD enables broad use cases, delivers significantly better performance than traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), and extends the life of SATA platforms.



“Micron is uniquely positioned to lead the SATA market with 176-layer NAND,” said Alvaro Toledo, vice president and general manager of Data Center Storage at Micron. “This cutting-edge NAND enables long-term availability of SATA SSDs while extending a trusted architecture that speeds and simplifies customer qualifications.”

Most Advanced SATA SSD

The Micron 5400 is the most advanced data center SATA SSD on the market, thanks to Micron’s innovative 176-layer NAND, which offers proven performance while supporting product availability for years to come. Featuring the industry’s broadest portfolio of deployment options, the Micron 5400 allows data center operators to install new servers or upgrade existing servers while continuing to use the SATA interface. Customers can continue to get more from their SATA servers with plenty of performance to saturate typical network bandwidth.1

Built on Proven Architecture

The Micron 5400 SSD features an established, stable SATA architecture trusted by all major server OEMs. Micron has shipped nearly 20 million units built on the SATA architecture, which continues to be widely used in data centers. The 5400 SSD provides a great alternative to lower capacity 10K and 7.2K SATA HDDs. Customers can qualify the drive with ease and confidence, knowing their critical infrastructure will be supported by a leading provider of SATA SSDs.

“Enterprise SATA customers’ SSD demand is expected to remain strong through at least 2026, when I project it will still be over 26EB," said Greg Wong, principal analyst at Forward Insights. "This announcement reinforces Micron and its OEM partners’ commitment to support this critical segment for years to come.”

Industry-Leading Reliability and Endurance

Users of the Micron 5400 SSD can benefit from reduced downtime, more usable life per drive, and fewer failures than other leading SATA SSDs, thanks to its performance, reliability and endurance advantages. Its industry-leading reliability is 50% better than competing SSDs. The 5400 SSD also boasts 50% more data sheet endurance than other leading SATA SSDs in the market. That extra endurance allows customers to extend the life of their servers, improving the return on investment and decreasing the total cost of ownership of their SATA SSD-based platforms. The 5400 SSD delivers best-in-class mixed-use write performance to enable customers to get the most out of the extra endurance.

“Reliable IT solutions are crucial for every business,” said Senthil Reddy, executive director and general manager of servers for the Infrastructure Solutions Group at Lenovo. “Lenovo's optimized servers leverage the proven architecture of Micron's advanced SATA SSD to help organizations enable next-generation applications on broadly-deployed infrastructure.”

Availability

The Micron 5400 SSD is backed by an industry-leading five-year warranty and is shipping to customers and partners now.

Resources

About Micron Technology, Inc.

We are an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions transforming how the world uses information to enrich life for all. With a relentless focus on our customers, technology leadership, and manufacturing and operational excellence, Micron delivers a rich portfolio of high-performance DRAM, NAND and NOR memory and storage products through our Micron® and Crucial® brands. Every day, the innovations that our people create fuel the data economy, enabling advances in artificial intelligence and 5G applications that unleash opportunities — from the data center to the intelligent edge and across the client and mobile user experience. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), visit micron.com.

© 2022 Micron Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Information, products, and/or specifications are subject to change without notice. Micron, the Micron logo, and all other Micron trademarks are the property of Micron Technology, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

1 Typical network bandwidth is 50 GbE per discussions with Micron customers and partners.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e6cc5339-92d4-404a-9646-81e6791a6c53