Mobiquity Technologies to Provide Data and Advertising Solutions for Eco-Friendly GroveToken, LLC in Front of Their Meeting with the Dubai Royal Family

NEW YORK, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) (the “Company”), a leading provider of next-generation advertising technology, today announced, it has been selected by GroveToken LLC as its data and programmatic advertising provider in front of their meeting with the Dubai Royal Family to discuss the future of farming practices through Aeroponics and Hydroponics.

GroveToken is creating awareness for their new eco-friendly digital currency and will be meeting with the Royal Family of Dubai later this week to educate them on the abilities of Grove to produce tokens cleaner and with less electronic wastage than other digital currencies. Grove will be showcasing their GreenKeeper© technology, a secure Green wallet as well as their GreenOasis©, an exclusive GreenToken Exchange. This showcase is being done to raise awareness of how to clean digital currency can be with the right technology employed.

John Ghemrawi, CEO of Grove Token said, “GroveToken is one of the few Crypto projects that combines virtual currency with physical business investments. Grove is here to make a difference in how the general investors perceive crypto whilst creating wealth with a conscience. Keeping our planet in mind, Grove is focused on creating a long-lasting business for generations to come. Invest in sustainability- invest in our future.”

Sean Trepeta, President of Mobiquity Networks, said “It is exciting to be working with such an innovative company like The Grove Token. They are extremely focused on creating wealth for their community by harnessing opportunities of secure DiFi in environmentally conscious ways. We believe it’s a real positive for the overall industry when a professional and knowledgeable team like Grove Token’s enters the space. We eagerly await what comes of their meeting with the Royal family this week and what the overall future has in store for The Grove and the entire market.”

About Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. is a next-generation, Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company for data and advertising. The Company maintains one of the largest audience databases available to advertisers and marketers through its data services division. Mobiquity Technologies’ Advangelists subsidiary (www.advangelists.com) provides programmatic advertising technologies and insights on consumer behavior. For more information, please visit: https://mobiquitytechnologies.com

About Grove Token

Grove is a community-driven token with a mission is to create wealth, for all Grovers, by harnessing digital currency in an environmentally conscientious way. With the GroveKeeper technology, along with GreenOasis, an environmentally friendly wallet that they believe will revolutionize crypto. Grove Token, built on the BSC smart chain network is proving to be one of the fastest-growing Blockchain ecosystems with low fees and less electronic wastage compared to other blockchain eco-systems. For more information, please visit http://grovetoken.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. Investor Relations:

Columbia Marketing Group

