Galaxy Gaming® and Spirit Gaming Sign Distribution Agreement to Bring World-Famous Table Game Content to the European Market

LAS VEGAS, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTC: GLXZ), the world’s largest independent developer and distributor of casino table games and technology announced that they have entered a partnership with Spirit Gaming, an independent casino gaming distribution company based in Germany. Subject to certain contractual obligations, Spirit Gaming will be the exclusive distribution partner for Galaxy Gaming in Germany, Austria, Luxembourg, and Belgium and a non-exclusive distribution partner in Switzerland and Liechtenstein.



Spirit Gaming will provide localized support and distribution for Galaxy Gaming’s innovative new Triton Casino Systems™, Bonus Jackpot System, and their entire portfolio of table game content including the world-famous 21+3®, Perfect Pairs®, and Three Card Prime™. These games can all be enhanced with thrilling progressives supported by either of Galaxy’s technology solutions - Triton Casino Systems and the Bonus Jackpot System. This best-in-class content and technology paired with unmatched service levels has proven successful for Galaxy Gaming’s clients across the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and online worldwide.

“We continue to see great success with our table game content and progressive solutions across the United Kingdom and look forward to replicating that same success for our clients in these new markets,” shared Todd Cravens, President and CEO of Galaxy Gaming. “We see great opportunity with this pairing of our best-in-class table game content and solutions with Spirit Gaming’s European market expertise.”

“The entire Spirit Gaming team is proud to partner with Galaxy Gaming. We are very excited to enlarge the footprint of Galaxy Gaming in Europe and are convinced the players will love the innovative and thrilling games, especially the progressive JP systems,” added Frank Ziegler, managing director of Spirit Gaming.

About Galaxy Gaming

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Galaxy Gaming (galaxygaming.com) develops and distributes innovative games, bonusing systems, and technology solutions to physical and online casinos worldwide. Galaxy Gaming offers games that are proven to perform developed by gaming experts and backed by the highest level of customer support. Through its subsidiary, Progressive Games Partners, Galaxy Gaming is the world’s leading licensor of proprietary table games to the online gaming industry. Connect with Galaxy Gaming on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter.

About Spirit Gaming

Spirit Gaming has a specialized focus on German casino operations as well as on fast-growing international markets. Spirit Gaming counts especially on the international experience of Frank Ziegler, who combines his know-how from different leading positions in the gaming industry with his long-standing experience in casino operations. Spirit Gaming offers competent practical advice and consultancy.

