Digital Ally Announces Three 2022 Patents

Patents are for vital hardware and software enhancements for evidence capture and safety technology

Lenexa, KS, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) (the “Company”), today announces three 2022 patent issuances. These issued patents continue to demonstrate the Company’s commitment to engineering innovative evidence capturing and safety technology for law enforcement, first responders and commercial fleets.

“We are proud to be the patent leader in evidence capture and safety technology,” said Stan Ross, CEO of Digital Ally, adding, “Every day, our engineers and entire staff continue to develop new technology and invest in future R&D that put our customers in the best possible position for safety and security.”

Issued patents include:

Patent # 11,244,570: ( Tracking and Analysis of Drivers within a Fleet of Vehicles ) A system for tracking a fleet of vehicles and analyzing a driver associated with the fleet of vehicles.

System, method, and media for providing automatic recording of an event. Patent # 11,310,399 (Portable Video and Imaging System): A portable video and imaging system includes a camera for capturing video of an event, and a video recording device for recording the captured video of the event.



To learn more about each patent, search the USPTO by clicking here and entering the patent number. To learn more about Digital Ally innovations, please visit our patents page:

Digital Ally Patents

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally Companies (NASDAQ: DGLY) through its subsidiaries, is engaged in video solution technology, human & animal health protection products, healthcare revenue cycle management, ticket brokering and marketing, and event production. Digital Ally continues to add organizations that demonstrate the common traits of positive earnings, growth potential, innovation and organizational synergies.

For additional news and information please visit www.digitalallyinc.com or follow additional Digital Ally Inc. social media channels here:

