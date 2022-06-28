DirectMail.io Receives Prestigious Award From United States Postal Service

MANDEVILLE, La., June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DirectMail.io was selected as a recipient of the Mailing & Digital Innovation Award for the Southern Area. This achievement is a special recognition by the United States Postal Service that highlights the role of DirectMail.io in driving mail technology forward through a pioneering approach to mail and marketing solutions.

The celebration of this achievement took place at the premier mailing and shipping industry event of the year, the National Postal Forum, held in Phoenix, Arizona at the Phoenix Convention Center from Sunday, May 15 through Wednesday, May 18. DirectMail.io was recognized as an award winner throughout the Forum, in addition to being featured in a showcase at two special events.

"This award is an exciting achievement for DirectMail.io because innovation in marketing is central to our platform. We've integrated marketing channels to create a sophisticated platform that's easy to use," said Shawn Burst, Founder and CEO of DirectMail.io.

"We will accept this award with a lot of satisfaction, but also gratitude because there's a whole team that's worked hard to create innovative design and functionality for our platform. It's an incredibly exciting moment for our company," said Burst.

To learn more about the powerful features available through the all-in-one marketing platform that effectively streamlines and optimizes campaigns, visit the DirectMail.io website.

About DirectMail.io

DirectMail.io is the trusted provider of services for familiar brands such as Ticketmaster, Chick-Fil-A, Anne Klein, Craftsy, Home Advisor, Camping World, and many other big brands. With over 22,000 campaigns and more than 13 million leads generated, they have been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine and featured on CNBC's The Profit. Along with the all-in-one marketing software, DirectMail.io is a well-respected marketing agency that provides consulting and advertising strategies as well as a range of services including enhanced direct mail experiences, data and market analysis, as well as live call center and SMS solutions.

PRESS CONTACT:

Shawn Burst, CEO/Founder

DirectMail.io

985-626-4449

Shawn@directmail.io

Image 1: DirectMail.io receives innovation award from USPS.





Pictured from Left to Right: Steve Monteith (USPS CMO), Jakki Strako (Chief Business Solutions Officer), Louis DeJoy (Postmaster General) ,Shawn Burst (CEO, DirectMail.io), Timothy Costello (VP, Retail & Delivery Operations)









