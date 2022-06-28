Ascent Cloud Announces Updates to LevelEleven on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

DETROIT, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascent Cloud announced that it will be updating LevelEleven on Salesforce AppExchange, providing new ways for sales leaders to engage their teams and recognize their achievements.



Notable enhancements include the new LevelEleven Data Import, which empowers teams to import data from other systems into LevelEleven, and an integration with Slack that will automatically send Slack notifications for key events in LevelEleven such as Milestones and Badges. This increased flexibility makes it easier to streamline goal tracking, competitions, and leaderboards that increase visibility and drive team performance.

In addition, LevelEleven customers will be able to enjoy enhancements to the LevelEleven Goal Engine and the LevelEleven Pacing Algorithm to create a more intuitive model for setting and attaining personal and team goals. LevelEleven customers will also be able to schedule programs in Channel11, build metrics from fields on related Salesforce objects, as well as many other user experience enhancements.

Built on the Salesforce Platform, LevelEleven is currently available on Salesforce AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N300000055dIBEAY .

For more information, register for the LevelEleven Release Webinar on Thursday, July 21, 2022 .

“With this latest release of LevelEleven, we are excited to empower our customers with more ways to motivate, engage, and coach their teams natively within Salesforce,” said David Leinweber, CEO of Ascent Cloud. “Our new LevelEleven Data Import and Slack integration will give our customers more ways to engage their teams and help them feel more connected, which is so important given the hybrid work environment we are in today.”

“We are excited that Ascent Cloud is continuing to innovate on AppExchange as they enhance their gamification and coaching application LevelEleven with user-centered improvements," said Woodson Martin, EVP and GM of Salesforce AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to meet the needs of our customers, and we love watching our partners evolve alongside us."

LevelEleven is a Salesforce native application that helps companies drive the behaviors that lead to sales and customer retention. With industry-leading gamification and coaching solutions, LevelEleven helps sales leaders Motivate, Engage, and Coach their teams to better outcomes.

With industry leading sales performance management solutions, Ascent Cloud helps align people to outcomes by bridging the gap between the data in CRM and what is needed to enable frontline sellers and sales leaders. Ascent Cloud’s mission is to excel beyond the status quo and empower its customers with industry-leading solutions for sales and customer-facing teams.

Salesforce AppExchange, the world’s leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies to sell, service, market and engage in entirely new ways. With more than 7,000 listings, 10 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, it is the most comprehensive source of cloud, mobile, social, IoT, analytics and artificial intelligence technologies for businesses.

