Sterling Engineering Announces New Baltimore Office

BALTIMORE, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterling Engineering, an engineering project management and recruiting solutions provider, is pleased to announce the official opening of its new location in Baltimore, Maryland. Sterling Engineering is headquartered in Westchester, IL.

Leading Sterling's Baltimore office is Utilities Division Manager Joey Guzzardo. Under Guzzardo's leadership, Sterling's Utilities Division has built a proven track record of partnering with stakeholders in the utilities and energy space, among other industry sectors, such as automation, food, life sciences, manufacturing and information technology, to deliver innovative engineering and talent solutions.

"Baltimore was a sensible and natural choice for us and for our clients," said Guzzardo. "While our main goal is to ensure that our existing clients get the support they need, we have significant capacity to support new clients in what continues to be a very high demand and competitive labor market.

"We are excited to enhance our offerings on the East Coast," said Rama Kavaliauskas, President of Sterling Engineering. "This location will complement and enhance our efforts to build a larger footprint so that we can be more efficient in delivering solutions for clients in this area.

About Sterling Engineering

Sterling is an award-winning professional engineering and technical staff augmentation services firm. We provide client-focused specialty solutions across a variety of industries, including automation, food and beverage, life sciences, manufacturing, and utility companies, nationally and globally. Sterling is recognized as a premier provider of flexible technical support solutions to companies ranging in size from Fortune 500 to rapidly growing and innovative start-up organizations. Our commitment to quality has served us with both clients and employees alike since 1969. We are a Best of Staffing® company thanks to our tenured & diverse staff and our employee stock ownership program (ESOP).

If your company is interested in partnering with Sterling for engineering and talent solutions, click here to schedule a meeting.

To learn more about Sterling Engineering, click here.

To review our career opportunities, click here to view all current openings.

Related Images











Image 1: City of Baltimore









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment