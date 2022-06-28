Brightscout Announces New Office in Belgrade, Serbia

BELGRADE, Serbia, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brightscout, a leading Brand and Innovation studio for high-tech companies, is proud to announce the official opening of its brand new office in Belgrade, Serbia. The new Serbian office will serve as an extension of the Brightscout brand to provide the world-class design and innovation services it already offers in the United States to its customers in eastern and southeast Europe.

In opening a branch in this location, Brightscout also seeks to tap into the talent and market potential of the region to build its universal infrastructure of elite designers, strategists, and engineers. The company looks to hire local talent within Belgrade to contribute to developing its global design and development services. It also aims to grow its client base and influence in the region and leverage new exciting partnerships.

Targeting Local Talent to Develop Business Technology Products

One of the top reasons Brightscout has grown from a small company with a handful of employees in Austin, Texas, to a global digital design agency is how the company approaches its product development, attention to detail and agile work style. It takes finding the right talent and passion for putting together a team of designers and developers who can understand these challenges from diverse perspectives.

Brightscout is positioning itself among the first U.S.-based companies to fully venture into the Serbian market with the intention to establish roots in the region. Considering its rich market experience and success in the competitive American market, Brightscout is well-prepared to unleash its team and employ new talents and idea-makers to refine its efforts.

Brightscout Areas of Expertise Coming to Serbia

While it is a budding five-year-old company, Brightscout is led by a team of enterprise software veterans. This trusted expert team had worked most of their lives in business technology disciplines, including project management, network and system administration, DevOps, product design, cyber security, and development. Their experience with the most complex challenges and their controversial solutions have shaped the company into what it is today. However, their tech verticals and problem-solving approaches are proven, and they are ready to bring them to Southeast Europe.

The opening of a new Brightscout office in Belgrade is Brightscout's ongoing effort to grow its global business. The company is establishing itself as a leader in business-transforming technology services by opening offices in growing global markets over the next half-decade to better further its business interests, client base, and partners.

About Brightscout

Founded in 2017, and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Brightscout provides digital design and innovation services that give clients the ability to compete and scale in highly competitive markets.

Brightscout boasts of a multi-discipline design and development team who has earned recognition from the likes of Awwwards, CSS Winner and Webby awards.

They provide product management services that simplify and implement complex ideas and feature an engineering team who takes pride in building new products and fixing existing ones. In addition, its business strategy and data analysis tools use the latest tools in the market to ensure the company provides lasting solutions to current problems.

