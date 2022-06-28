Mindy Announces Launch of a Revolutionary Clock for Living in the Moment

AUSTIN, Texas, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mindy, a group of experienced smart electronics makers, just announced the launch of Mindy Clock. This interesting handcrafted clock is designed with wabi-sabi aesthetics and takes a low-tech approach with features for mindfulness and calm that help users block out the noise of modern life, develop meditation habits, and improve sleep quality. This unique clock changes the way people interact with time and is available now. For more information, visit the campaign here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/getmindy/mindy-a-clock-for-living-in-the-moment.

Mindy Clock is built with the wabi-sabi aesthetic, a Japanese traditional philosophy. It presents the beauty in imperfection and impermanence through simple colors and irregular shapes, which help generate a feeling of calm. The design is attractive with a cement shell and transparent LCD display. Knowing that it's difficult to be quiet and free from disturbance when surrounded by technology, Mindy is intentionally low-tech, with no Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connections.

"In today's busy, high-tech world, people are absolutely overloaded with information, stimulation, and notifications. It's difficult to focus and live in the moment because we spend too much time trying to filter through the distractions and concentrate on what is most important. We find it hard to disconnect from work and responsibilities. To achieve a healthier, balanced life, we created Mindy, a clock designed to help people find inner peace, build strong meditation habits, and improve sleep quality. With guided meditation sessions, soothing white noise for sleep, and natural sound and lighting, Mindy is a soothing partner for your quiet time that encourages a calm mind and rested body. Now, even busy people can relax in a natural and healthy way," said Mindy Team's Lisa Fan.

Mindy helps build personal meditation habits that last a lifetime. It is preloaded with three meditation sessions to guide users through elementary, intermediate, and advanced levels of meditation. Each level has helpful voice guidance reminding users to concentrate on breathing and observe body sensations. For better sleep, Mindy includes original compositions of unique soothing white noise with a variety of sound elements to block out disruptive sounds and create a calmer environment. The morning alarm clock has 30+ natural sounds and sunrise hues that help people wake up in a better mood to enjoy a fresh start every morning.

Mindy, A Clock for Living in the Moment, helps users de-stress, unplug, and find inner peace in today's hectic world. It is a refreshingly low-tech product that truly improves people's lives. This revolutionary timekeeper and smart wellness product is available for pre-sale now with rewards and incentives for early adopters. Learn more here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/getmindy/mindy-a-clock-for-living-in-the-moment.

