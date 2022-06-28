Factored Partners With dbt Labs to Strengthen Data Analytics Workflows and Generate Informative Insights

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Factored, a leader in data-centric AI helping tech unicorns and high-profile tech companies to build high-caliber data engineering, machine learning and data analytics teams, announced today that it has partnered with dbt Labs. The collaboration with this pioneer of analytics engineering will drive business value for Factored clients by allowing them to transform and test all of their data to help disseminate insight and organizational knowledge.

Thanks to the partnership, Factored engineers and analysts can efficiently collaborate across data platforms to successfully transform, test and utilize data to generate dynamic and informative business insights and ultimately fuel growth. Factored engineers are experienced working with dbt, which allows Factored clients to apply this framework to their operations. The partnership enhances cross-functional participation, data interpretability and efficiency in decision making and solution implementation for Factored's clients.

dbt is an analytics engineering framework that transforms raw data in the warehouse to make it easier to use for analysis. It allows data teams to shorten the transformation path from raw data in the warehouse to crucial business insights. dbt empowers data analysts and analytics engineers to orchestrate ELT pipelines using software engineering best practices like CI/CD, documentation, logging and alerting. The partnership will allow Factored engineers and analysts to leverage both dbt Core and dbt Cloud to bring the benefits of clean, documented and tested data to business users everywhere.

"Our goal at dbt Labs is to make it easier for data teams to distill and disseminate organizational knowledge," said Amos Budde, Head of Services Partnerships at dbt Labs. "Having partners like Factored helps our customers get the most out of dbt and we are excited to be partnering with them."

Israel Niezen, Factored CEO, said, "We are excited to partner with dbt Labs and continue helping businesses clean, organize and glean insights from their data using the most vanguard tools. At Factored, we are committed to building and deploying the most powerful data and AI solutions for our clients and dbt Labs' analytics engineering tools are helping us accomplish this."

Since its founding in 2019, Factored has seen fast-paced growth based on the world's increasing need for rigorously trained and highly expert data science professionals. Today, Factored is one of the biggest data science companies in Latin America.

