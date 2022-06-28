Mount Cylinder Lenses and Non-Standard Sized Components with the New E-Series Kinematic Mounts

BARRINGTON, N.J., June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edmund Optics®, a leading global manufacturer and supplier of optical components, has expanded its extensive inventory by increasing its offering of optomechanical mounts. This product expansion includes the E-Series Adjustable Size Kinematic Optical Mounts which are ideal for mounting a wide range of round, rectangular, and square optical components, including round and rectangular cylinder lenses. These kinematic adjustment mounts are essential for integrating non-standard sized optical components in both experimental applications and OEM systems.

The E-Series Adjustable Size Kinematic Optical Mounts feature wide clear aperture for compatibility with both reflective optics and transmissive optics such as mirrors, beamsplitters, filters, and cylinder lenses. The M6 x 0.25 (101.6 TPI) adjustment screws can be driven by hand or by 2mm sized Allen key for fine adjustment and alignment of optical tip and tilt (±3.5°). Adjustment screws knobs are removable for more compact space-constrained applications. These mounts are compatible with M4, 8-32, and M6 x 1.0 hardware for mounting versatility and compatibility with TECHSPEC® Metric Stainless Steel Mounting Posts and Pedestal Posts.

