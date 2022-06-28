NASH kNOWledge Launches Spanish Language Website to Address Community Need for Those at Risk for Nonalcoholic Liver Disease

PITTSBURGH, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NASH kNOWledge today announced the launch of HigadoGraso.org, a new Spanish language website that provides information for those at-risk for nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Hispanics/Latinos are at disproportionately high risk for both conditions. Despite this, there is a lack of resources targeted at that population. This website is intended to fill that void.

HigadoGraso.org contains videos and downloadable information that should prove useful for healthcare professionals, patients and caregivers. All information is available free of charge. The website is customized for use by the Spanish-speaking community and was designed by experienced professionals who understand the cultural and semantic implications of the Spanish language.

NAFLD and NASH are growing problems. It is estimated that 100 million Americans, including a rapidly increasing number of children, have NAFLD; most don't know it because of the lack of symptoms and low public awareness. Studies have shown that about half of Hispanics/Latinos are affected by NAFLD, with those of Mexican descent most at risk.

"We think our website is a first step in making much-needed information available to an at-risk, underprioritized population that is a priority for us," said Gina Madison, Executive Director of NASH kNOWledge. "NASH kNOWledge looks forward to working with others who share our goal of providing education and raising awareness among the Hispanic/Latino population about this silent epidemic."

About NASH kNOWledge

NASH kNOWledge (www.nash-now.org) is a 501c3 tax-exempt not-for-profit corporation, headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, United States. NASH kNOWledge was established to provide education and increase public awareness of NAFLD and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The target audience for NASH kNOWledge is the general public and those newly diagnosed with NAFLD or NASH.

Contact

For more information or to discuss collaboration opportunities, please contact Gina Madison at gina@nash-now.org or 412.499.5001.

