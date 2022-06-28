Velexa Launches Embedded Investing as a Service Platform

LONDON, England, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Velexa, a recently launched WealthTech, today announced the launch of their Investing Platform as a Service with embedded API and front-to-back B2B2X technology. With this launch, Velexa aims to impact the way in which wealth management products are created and distributed, empowering incumbent banks, neo banks, brokerage companies and disruptive players to offer a unified experience to end consumers, where they can manage their personal finances as a whole - from current accounts and credit card payments to investing services.

"An estimated 331 million individuals represent $59 trillion in potential investable wealth globally according to Barrons. More than 75 percent of the people holding that money are interested in growing their wealth through investing and trading services yet are being excluded from the investing market," said Tamara Kostova, CEO of Velexa. "With Velexa, wealth management is no longer just for the wealthy. We are thrilled to announce this latest move, which we believe will enable making investing more inclusive so that everyone can grow their wealth."

According to Kostova, Velexa's platform makes it easy for financial and non-financial institutions to launch investing services and products that can be seamlessly integrated or embedded, in a matter of weeks, anywhere in the customer experience. They do this by combining cutting-edge platform technology, brandable and configurable digital investing channels, and execution- and post-trading-as-a-service.

The comprehensive investing and trading platform serves as a robust financial management hub that enables existing and future wealth managers to build new revenue streams and secure competitive advantage by:

Offering new investment options to be added to existing portfolios. Velexa platform covers 500,000+ assets, including stocks, ETFs, bonds, options, futures, metals, FX, and provides access to 250+ data, market venue and liquidity providers.

Quickly launching investing services from scratch to respond to the growing interest from first-time retail investors.

Digitising end-user experience and providing self-service tools to attract and retain the new generation investors.

Overcoming constraints for future growth and innovation posed by technological limitations of in-house legacy systems.

Institutional clients can use the Velexa platform in three different ways depending on the maturity of their existing investing services and the complexity of the investing ecosystem clients want to create by involving different third parties.

Velexa Investing API: Designed for clients that wish to embed selected platform resources (mainly investing data and functionality) into their existing banking channels and apps. A simple example would be to add the ability to trade cryptocurrencies to an existing investing app of a bank or a broker. The solution can be implemented within two weeks.

Velexa Investing-as-a-Service: A ready-to-use investing solution that combines technological capabilities, white-label front-end channels and the execution, posttrading and back-office processes outsourced to Velexa on an as-a-service basis (referred to as BPaaS). Accelerates time-to-market, and enables client institutions to focus on customer engagement and revenue growth.

Velexa Investing Platform: For clients who wish to tailor their own instance of the full front-to-back investing platform, and to leverage resources provided by Velexa and any third party. Brings to bear the platform's openness and modularity, enabling client institutions to create a highly differentiated investing experience, and fully control its evolution over time.

Velexa is currently partnered with numerous incumbent and neo banks, brokers, private banks, to enable them to offer investing services, and welcomes new partners in Eurasia, the UK, Ireland, South Africa and the U.S. to capitalize on the demand for enhanced investment solutions by the new generation of retail investors.

In addition to the launch of its platform, Velexa was recently named on FinTech Global's WealthTech100 list for 2022. The prestigious ranking recognizes the world's most innovative technology solution providers that address the digital transformation challenges and opportunities faced by investment firms, private banks and financial advisors. Velexa was selected by a panel of analysts and industry experts, who voted from a list of more than 1,200 businesses.

