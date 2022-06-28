MinIO Partners With Snowflake to Deliver Multi-Cloud Data Accessibility

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MinIO Inc. , creators of the MinIO Multi-Cloud Object Storage suite, today announced a partnership with Snowflake , the Data Cloud company, which makes data stored on MinIO available to Snowflake customers regardless of where that data resides - from the edge to the cloud and across public, private and on-premises instances.



MinIO is a high performance, Kubernetes-native, S3 compatible object store that is purpose built for the types of workloads used by Snowflake customers. Its performance exceeds comparable object stores, delivering tens of gigabytes of data per node in throughput. The performance characteristics have made MinIO a leading object store for machine learning frameworks, analytics applications, databases, web applications and other performance-oriented workloads. MinIO’s architecture is renowned for its simplicity and scales from terabytes to exabytes easily.

Joint customers of MinIO and Snowflake will be able to query and analyze multiple data sources residing on MinIO with the Snowflake Data Cloud . This partnership will allow customers to utilize the capabilities of the Snowflake Data Cloud, without incurring the cost to move data. It also enables joint customers to take advantage of multi-tenant data or complete analysis on data that cannot be moved for compliance or other business reasons.

“The partnership with Snowflake does more than just make on-premises data available, it makes data available on multiple public clouds, private clouds, Kubernetes distribution, colo - even the edge cloud. No matter where the customer is on their cloud operating model journey, they can now leverage the power of the Snowflake Data Cloud,” said AB Perisamy, co-founder and CEO of MinIO. “Every enterprise is a multi-cloud enterprise at this point. With MinIO, Snowflake’s customers can further maximize their investment in the Snowflake Data Cloud by accessing all of their data.”

“The MinIO partnership enables enterprises to extract more insight and value from their data, no matter its location, while enjoying the elasticity, intelligence, and governance of the Snowflake Data Cloud,” said Tarik Dwiek, Head of Technology Alliances at Snowflake. “Together, MinIO and Snowflake can transform the enterprise data experience, expanding the opportunities for value creation and insight.”

“We are very excited to be one of the first multi-cloud customers to benefit from this partnership,” noted Karen Kim, CEO of Human Managed. “Our cloud-native, API-driven platform interprets data from any data source to deliver intelligence on demand. Snowflake and MinIO enable us to do so on behalf of our clients - no matter where their data resides.”

This solution is available now. To learn more read MinIO’s blog post on the integration or reach out to your Snowflake or MinIO representative.

MinIO is pioneering high performance, Kubernetes-native object storage for the multi-cloud. The software-defined, Amazon S3-compatible object storage system is used by more than half of the Fortune 500. With 843M+ Docker pulls, MinIO is the fastest-growing cloud object storage company and is consistently ranked by industry analysts as a leader in object storage. Founded in 2014, the company is backed by Intel Capital, Softbank Vision Fund 2, Dell Technologies Capital, Nexus Venture Partners, General Catalyst and key angel investors.

