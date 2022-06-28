Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery Acquires Esterson Dermatology

BALTIMORE, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery, one of the country’s leading dermatology practices, announces the acquisition of Esterson Dermatology located in Pikesville, Maryland. The acquisition of the practice led by Dr. Faith Esterson marks the 160th location for Advanced Dermatology as it continues to expand nationwide.



For over 30 years, Dr. Esterson has changed lives through her exceptional dermatological care, treating each patient like family. A board-certified dermatologist and fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology, Dr. Esterson graduated magna cum laude with departmental honors from University of California Los Angeles (UCLA), receiving her bachelor’s degree in biology. After graduating medical school at University of California San Diego School of Medicine, she completed her internal medicine internship at University of Washington School of Medicine. Dr. Esterson finished her dermatology residency at the prestigious UCLA Division of Dermatology. She went on to serve the greater Baltimore area by starting her own practice, Esterson Dermatology.

“As we continue to expand our presence in the greater Baltimore area, we are delighted to have Dr. Esterson, Certified Physician Assistant Lauren Dewlin, Certified Physician Assistant Shevonne Chude and their team join Advanced Dermatology,” said Advanced Dermatology CEO Brian Griffin. “The addition of Esterson Dermatology enables us to reach more patients in the area with our high standards of dermatologic care. They have earned a great reputation for providing an outstanding patient experience.”

Renowned for her expertise in diagnosing and treating skin disease, Dr. Esterson identifies and corrects skincare issues thoroughly and expeditiously. Patients and colleagues also tout Dr. Esterson’s masterful cosmetic injection techniques, which help her deliver high-end results with minimal discomfort for her patients.

“Dr. Esterson’s attention to detail, exceptional care for her patients, and methodical treatment plans completely align with our mission,” said Advanced Dermatology Founder and Executive Chairman Dr. Matt Leavitt. “We couldn’t be more excited to have her and her team as part of our practice.”

“Advanced Dermatology is a world-class organization and with their operations support and extensive resources, we will be able to completely focus on caring for our patients,” said Dr. Esterson. “I am honored to join the Advanced Dermatology family and further enhance our patient services as we continue to serve our community.”

Dr. Esterson is a five-time recipient of the Greater Baltimore Top 10 Dermatology Specialist and a recipient of the Best of Pikesville award. She considers her patients’ confidence and good dermatological health her greatest achievements.

About Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery

With more than 150 offices in 14 states, Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery is one of the premier dermatology and cosmetic surgery practices. Founded in 1989, it is committed to providing the highest quality patient care in dermatology and aesthetic services. Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery treats patients for common and complex conditions of the skin, hair, and nails, offers advanced skin cancer treatments, and uses some of the most sought-after therapies available to reduce the impacts of age and the environment. It also offers a wide array of non-surgical and surgical cosmetic and anti-aging treatment options. It is on the leading edge of clinical research, and its dermatopathology labs provide high-quality advanced diagnostic services.

