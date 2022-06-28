Cutty Protection And Security Celebrate 25 Years Of Providing Expert Security Services In Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, AZ, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cutty Protection and Security, a leading security and protection company, celebrates 25 years of providing professional security solutions to clients in Phoenix, Arizona. The company’s continued success in the security industry is as much owed to its dutiful efforts to serve its clients with the highest standards in elite security services, as it is to being faithful to core values of integrity, vigilance, and helpfulness.

The company places a high value on ensuring that only the best security personnel are sourced to service their clients. Uniformed agents must have at least five years of proven training with relevant hands on and field experience. This commitment to offering a skilled and proficient service is what led Cutty Protection and Security to be one of the few companies licensed to carry out casino security in Arizona.

Rick Hanson, president and CEO, founded Cutty Protection and Security in 1997. He is an accomplished international protection agent with more than 25 years of invaluable experience in the field. The first-class training provided to Phoenix security guards incorporates his expertise and wealth of knowledge.

Mr. Hanson utilizes his experience consulting with influential politicians, the rich and famous, sports teams and their owners, as well as working with many corporate and private clients worldwide, to ensure the exceptional, professional services of Cutty Protection and Security as one of the elite private security companies in Arizona.

Security and Prevention

Security guards are integral to the effective protection of businesses against possible threats from petty thieves and criminals, especially those operating in the sectors of late night fast food, retail stores and convenience stores.

As a professional commercial security company in Phoenix, Cutty Protection and Security can provide skilled and trained guards to give business owners the confidence to conduct their business without fear, assist customers and employees, maintain security and prevent crime.

In addition to this, businesses that are located in high-risk areas or that deal with high-end merchandise, like jewelry stores and banks, gain peace of mind by employing skilled security guards that can provide employees and customers with the reassurance of not having to worry about their personal safety.

Professional Services

There are several key reasons to employ the expert services at Cutty Protection and Security to ensure the efficiency and security of your business:

Promise of Security – While the mere presence of a uniformed security guard can be a great deterrent to crime, the professionals at Cutty Protection and Security have been purposefully-trained to be on constant alert and able to perceive any suspicious activity. They have the ability to quickly assess a situation and react immediately to security breaches.

– While the mere presence of a uniformed security guard can be a great deterrent to crime, the professionals at Cutty Protection and Security have been purposefully-trained to be on constant alert and able to perceive any suspicious activity. They have the ability to quickly assess a situation and react immediately to security breaches. Customer Service – Expert security guards can provide more than just protection to your business by also becoming trusted customer service ambassadors. Their regular interaction with customers and clients from their location at a front desk or in the entrance of buildings can allow them to help direct customers in large stores, locate products and even escort them to their cars after dark. This not only increases your customers feeling of safety but also sends the strong message that your business is customer-focused.

– Expert security guards can provide more than just protection to your business by also becoming trusted customer service ambassadors. Their regular interaction with customers and clients from their location at a front desk or in the entrance of buildings can allow them to help direct customers in large stores, locate products and even escort them to their cars after dark. This not only increases your customers feeling of safety but also sends the strong message that your business is customer-focused. Handling Crime – While it is your choice whether your security guards are armed or unarmed, the guards at Cutty Protection and Security have all been trained to handle all levels of security. This may include taking note of details and contacting the police, to detaining suspects who are engaging in criminal activity.

– While it is your choice whether your security guards are armed or unarmed, the guards at Cutty Protection and Security have all been trained to handle all levels of security. This may include taking note of details and contacting the police, to detaining suspects who are engaging in criminal activity. Well-Rounded – A professional security guard will not only spend their time on active patrol of a business property but may also be responsible for monitoring video surveillance, checking credentials, carrying out inspections for contraband, verifying manifests, and restricting access to certain areas. With their wide range of skills, business owners determine the specific duties they wish the security guards to perform, be it watching for shoplifters, implementing loss prevention techniques, keeping an eye on the grounds after hours, and opening or closing a business for the day, all of which allows the business owner to focus on the smooth running of their business.

More information

