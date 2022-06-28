Indegene Partners with Amwell to Empower Life Sciences Organizations with Unparalleled Patient Support Solutions

PRINCETON, N.J., June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indegene, a technology-led healthcare solutions provider, today announced a partnership with Amwell®, a digital care delivery leader. This collaboration will facilitate life sciences organizations to connect patients to better quality care and drive better health outcomes.



Digital patient engagement has disrupted the healthcare landscape. Patients are increasingly becoming more knowledgeable and involved in their health journeys. They want personalized support solutions that are available on the go. The technology partnership between Indegene and Amwell will enable life sciences organizations to transform their patient support capabilities and engage with patients across digital, virtual, and physical mediums. It will allow Indegene to include Amwell’s digital care platform Converge™ into its end-to-end patient support framework and enable life sciences organizations to offer a personalized care model.

"Patient needs are rapidly evolving, and life sciences organizations often struggle to provide customized solutions that cater to them. By partnering with Amwell, we hope to equip life sciences organizations with customized patient engagement solutions that boost access to cutting-edge treatments and improve health outcomes," said Nitin Raizada, Vice President, Enterprise Commercial at Indegene.

This partnership will facilitate Indegene to enable life sciences organizations to drive virtual care automation and patient companionship to advance longitudinal care, behavioral health, and other specialty and chronic care segments. It will help patients access treatments they need and receive continued support to remain adherent through their health journeys.

“As the future of care becomes increasingly hybrid, we are excited to partner with Indegene to further expand access to our Amwell Converge Platform and help accelerate their path to market with access to our installed base of payer and provider customers,” said Rene Barron, VP Channel Management, Amwell. “Together with Indegene, we aim to ensure that all life sciences organizations can more easily connect patients to quality care to improve clinical and financial outcomes, as well as delight patients with personalized care experiences.”

About Indegene

Indegene is a technology-led healthcare solutions provider. It combines deep industry expertise with fit-for-purpose technology in an agile and scalable operating model. Many of the leading, global healthcare organizations rely on Indegene to deliver effective and efficient clinical, medical and commercial outcomes every day. From strategy to execution, Indegene enables healthcare organizations to be future ready.

To learn more about how Indegene delivers on its purpose, please visit www.indegene.com.

About Amwell

Amwell is a leading digital care delivery platform in the United States and globally, connecting and enabling providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver greater access to more affordable, higher quality care. Amwell believes that digital care delivery will transform healthcare. The Company offers a single, comprehensive platform to support all digital health needs from urgent to acute and post-acute care, as well as chronic care management and healthy living. With over a decade of experience, Amwell powers the digital health solutions for over 2,000 hospitals and 55 health plan partners with over 36,000 employers, covering over 80 million lives.

For more information, please visit https://business.amwell.com/

American Well, Amwell, SilverCloud, Conversa, Converge and Carepoint are registered trademarks or trademarks of American Well Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

