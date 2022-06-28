Kantar Study Finds Video Advertising in Native Environments Outperforms Social Media for Improving Brand Favorability and Consideration, Native Videos Ads Boost Brand Awareness by 26% as Part of Larger Media Mixes

NEW YORK, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like, today announced the results of an independent Multichannel Brand Impact study from Kantar , the world’s leading data, insights and consulting company.

eMarketer forecasts show digital ad spending in the U.S. will reach $270B in the U.S. by 2023 and video plays a significant factor–more than half of marketers cite video as their most valuable ad format overall.

The Kantar Multichannel Brand Impact study measured the effectiveness of video advertising within native environments against other environments, as it relates to helping reach brand impact goals. Key findings include:

Native video ads in the open web have a stronger impact on brand favorability and consideration than social or video platforms.

59% of study participants that received a native video ad exposure expressed brand favorability, compared to 50% for social platform exposures and 51% for video platform exposures.



Brand awareness improved by 26% when adding native video ads in the open web to a marketing mix.

When study participants were shown native video ads, 33% displayed top-of-mind awareness – compared to just 14% of the control group. When native video ads were combined with social platform video ads, top-of-mind awareness rose to 49%.



“Video ads continue to prove valuable to brands, especially as TV dollars are moving to digital,” said Adam Singolda, CEO and founder, Taboola. “With industry estimates indicating that video advertising in the U.S. will reach nearly $50B this year, brands have a lot of opportunities to influence customers, as long as they’re choosing the right platforms and mix of platforms to relay their messages. What the Kantar study and our client work spotlight is that native video ads on Taboola High Impact Placements (HIP) are an essential part of a successful media mix. We provide the editorial environments that people trust, on a massive scale, so brands can amplify their efforts with Taboola.”

About the Kantar Multichannel Brand Impact study

Kantar tested the impact of exposure to an online video ad across multiple digital media channels: a native advertising platform, a social platform and a video streaming platform.

To do this, the study used Kantar Context Lab, one of Kantar’s ad effectiveness measurement solutions. Several matched groups of adults were exposed to the same video ad, each group in a specific digital placement and platform. Two groups of respondents were exposed to the video ad across platforms, one group with a combination of exposures of native and social and another group with a combination of native and video platforms to measure also the impact of combined exposures. A matched control group was not exposed to the video ad in the research and served as a baseline benchmark.

The study measured three types of brand awareness:

Top-of mind brand awareness : Does the brand come to mind first when thinking of companies in its category?

Total unaided awareness : Does the brand come to mind at all when thinking of companies in its category?

Online ad awareness : Does the participant recall seeing the ad?

Kantar then compared the differences in awareness and predisposition in each exposed group vs. the control group. This unearthed the impact of the video ad exposure in each digital placement and platform.

