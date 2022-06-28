Ammonia Market Sales are projected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.7% over the 2022-2032 forecast period- Persistence Market Research

New York, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ammonia market is estimated to reach a value of US$ 193.67 Bn by the end of 2032. Significant demand for fertilizer production, industrial explosive production, and manufacturing of industrial chemicals are key growth drivers for the ammonia market. East Asia is expected to remain the most prominent market owing to the high presence of end-use customers.



Global sales of ammonia are projected to increase at a CAGR of 4.7% through 2032. Market growth is expected to be driven by high demand for fertilizers in the agricultural sector. Increase in the requirement for crop production all over the globe has been predominantly influenced by growing demographic dividend and high urbanization in developing nations.

This increase in demand is fueling the consumption of fertilizers, which is also driving the sales of ammonia, as ammonia is used as a raw material for the production of several fertilizers. Further, growing demand for industrial explosives for the extraction of various minerals, especially in South Africa, China, the U.S., Peru, and Australia, to name a few, is also expected to bolster the demand for ammonia.

Request for sample copy of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/18724

The market is witnessing a significant change in its dynamics with the introduction of new production technologies for sustainable development. Manufacturers are opting for the production of ammonia with zero or very less carbon emissions to tackle the increasing global warming crisis.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

South Asia Pacific has been estimated to remain one of the fastest-growing markets, projected to expand at 5.5% CAGR over the projected period (2022-2032).

By end use, agrochemicals are anticipated to create an incremental dollar opportunity of US$ 39.8 Bn by 2032.

Production of urea is expected to consume around 18.2 million tons of ammonia in South Asia Pacific.

Anhydrous ammonia sales are expected to witness a growth rate of 3.9%, on a volume basis.

East Asia is estimated to account for more than 34% of the global consumption of ammonia.





Know the methodology of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/18724

“Key market participants are focusing on strategic expansions and acquisitions, and are also adopting green technology for the production of ammonia to sustain in the long run,” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The global market for ammonia has been identified as a consolidated space with top players accounting for a key share in the industry.

Several key market players are investing in increasing their production capacity for green ammonia. They are collaborating with technology providers to acquire production technologies for ammonia with very low carbon emissions. Several developments are being witnessed in the setting up of production capacity for green ammonia

In May 2022, LSB Industries announced agreements with several technology-based companies, including thyssenkrupp Uhde USA and Bloom Energy, to establish a project a itst Oklahoma facility for the manufacturing of around 30,000 metric tons of green ammonia each year.





Get customized report as per requirement: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/18724

Conclusion

Consumption of ammonia has been predominantly influenced by certain macro-economic factors along with demographic factors, including growing population in developing nations, growth in the agricultural sector, and other factors. Growth in the agricultural sector is boosting the demand for the production of fertilizers, indirectly driving the demand for ammonia.

Further, the market is moving toward sustainability development with the rising production and demand for green ammonia by top market participants. Several market players are opting for green production processes for ammonia.

Get full access of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/18724

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Persistence Market Research, a research and consulting firm, has published a new market research report on the global ammonia market that contains industry analysis of 2017–2021 and opportunity assessment for 2022–2032.

The report provides in-depth analysis of the market through different segments, namely, product type, end use, application, and region. The report also provides supply and demand trends along with an overview of the parent market.

Other Trending Reports:

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com