IVFH Expands into Brand Aggregation Market

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (IVFH), a leading specialty food-focused eCommerce platform with comprehensive direct-to-consumer (“DTC”) and B2B omnichannel offerings, announces the expansion into the brand aggregation market with a targeted strategy of acquiring or organically launching digitally native food brands and vertical specific online food retailers. IVFH’s powerful DTC platform provides unparalleled end-to-end capabilities to launch, acquire, support, and grow digitally native food brands.



IVFH is already home to leading online retailer brands including Mouth.com and igourmet.com that were both acquired in 2018 and served as the foundation for the Company’s DTC platform. The addition of these owned online retailers and their food-focused audiences exponentially expanded IVFH’s DTC and eCommerce capabilities. As a result, IVFH now offers a leading platform for digitally native brands and vertical specific online retailers to significantly amplify their reach and expand their customer base.

IVFH CEO, Sam Klepfish, shares that, “Today’s announcement is the culmination of years of hard work to develop, fine tune and scale IVFH’s industry leading DTC eCommerce platform and strategy specifically for food brands. It is becoming increasingly complicated to launch and maintain digitally native brands, and the IVFH platform solves many of the challenges small and emerging brands face. In addition, recent dynamics and complexities across the retail and eCommerce sector have only made it more challenging for many smaller brands to remain independent and we believe now is the opportune time to expand and accelerate our aggregation strategy. As a result, we are actively working to identify, structure and acquire, or organically launch, multiple digitally native food brands and online retailers. As part of our strategy, we encourage founders to join and expand our team, while focusing on growing and developing their products and online stores. Our platform provides brands with powerful front and back-end resources to rapidly scale their businesses.”

When a food brand or retailer is launched on IVFH’s platform, it instantly gains access to an advanced operational infrastructure including a state-of-the-art supply chain ecosystem and streamlined national cold shipping capabilities. It also gains procurement prowess, full kitting capabilities, comprehensive subscription infrastructure, technology development, digital marketing support, and access to coveted marketplaces like Walmart, Amazon, and Macy’s. The platform’s exclusive foodservice channels provide connections to thousands of foodservice establishments across the U.S. via integrated broadline partnerships. As small independent brands face a rapidly evolving and complex consumer market, IVFH’s established platform is a one-stop-shop for brand management, amplification, and growth.

The IVFH platform offers an unparalleled expansion opportunity for both perishable and non-perishable food brands that are third-party marketplace focused or digitally native DTC brands and online retailer brands, with a preference for brands powered by Shopify. IVFH’s aggregation strategy, which leverages the data and efficiencies of the IVFH platform, includes both acquisitions and the internal development and launch of food brands and online retailers.

Mr. Klepfish continued, “Since introducing our aggregation capabilities within the food industry, we have received overwhelmingly positive feedback and validation of our platform. We believe we have created a transformational solution and growth driver for promising small brands, one of the fastest growing segments of the overall food industry. The potential impact of our platform is exciting and supports significant growth opportunities, including M&A opportunities, which are exclusively available to IVFH as a result of the synergies of the IVFH platform. We look forward to partnering with entrepreneurs to take their brands to the next level and help them thrive in an increasingly complex business environment. I invite you to visit our newly relaunched corporate website at www.ivfh.com for additional details on the platform and strategy.”

About Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.

IVFH’s leading end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce platform and direct-to-chef platform connect the world’s best artisan food makers with top chefs and epicurean consumers nationwide. Our unique ability to reach both specialty foodservice B2B customers and consumers positions IVFH as a compelling resource for artisanal food producers, CPG brands, chefs, and consumers. IVFH’s owned online retailer brands on its leading DTC e-commerce platform include www.igourmet.com and www.mouth.com .

Additional information is available at www.ivfh.com .

