Delaware Tech's Wilmington campus opens Veterans Resource Center supported by Navient Community Fund

WILMINGTON, Del., June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delaware Tech is announcing the grand opening of its new Veterans Resource Center in Wilmington, supported by a grant from the Navient Community Fund. Located at the Orlando J. George, Jr., campus, the center provides a lounge area for students with military ties to study and connect. It also serves as a meeting space for Veterans Inspiring Progress (VIP), a student organization that offers support and networking for the campus veteran community.



“We are grateful for the financial assistance provided by the Navient Community Fund to help us support student veterans at Delaware Tech,” said Delaware Tech President Dr. Mark T. Brainard. “Our military veterans are valuable members of our college community. We greatly appreciate their service to our country, and we are committed to their academic and career success.”

“Both Navient and Delaware Tech are committed to providing service members and veterans with the resources they need to achieve their academic goals,” added Mike Maier, a U.S. Navy veteran and Chief Information Officer at Navient. “We thank Delaware Tech for the opportunity to support this dedicated space for student veterans. The Navient Community Fund is proud to support student veterans with a place to study, build lifelong connections, and succeed.”

Resources and services offered to veterans at Delaware Tech include:

A director of military and veteran affairs who coordinates college initiatives statewide

Academic counselors dedicated to providing assistance through the application and enrollment process

Help with Veterans Affairs and tuition assistance benefits

Priority of services including course registration and placement in competitive programs

Veterans Inspiring Progress program that connects student veterans with resources to help them succeed and offers support and camaraderie

Significant Veterans Day events at each campus location

Partnerships with military and veteran organizations throughout the state



This is the second Veterans Resource Center supported by Navient philanthropy. In 2016, the fund helped establish a Veterans Resource Center at Delaware Tech’s Charles L. Terry Campus in Dover.

Headquartered in Delaware, Navient supports U.S. military members and veterans through ongoing hiring efforts, an employee-led Veterans Resource Group, and mentoring and development opportunities. A military benefits team is specially trained to assist military customers.

Navient is a member of the Veteran Jobs Mission, a coalition of companies committed to hiring U.S. military veterans and military spouses. For the eighth consecutive year, Navient has been recognized as a Military Friendly® Employer from the publisher of G.I. Jobs magazine.

