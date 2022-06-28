Bowling Proprietors Association of America, Strike Ten Entertainment and Creative Realities enter Marketing Partnership

LOUISVILLE, Ky. and ARLINGTON, Texas, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Realities, Inc. ("Creative Realities," "CRI," or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CREX, CREXW), a leading provider of digital signage solutions, and Strike Ten Entertainment (“STE”), the marketing arm of the bowling industry, announced a marketing partnership designed to help bowling centers grow their revenues via the role digital signage will play in transforming the food and beverage experience across bowling centers nationwide for proprietors and consumers. The marketing partnership provides a robust, continuous platform for Creative Realities to showcase how its offering can help revolutionize the business of traditional bowling centers for proprietors and enhance the customer experience with modern digital displays.



“Food and beverage service are significant revenue drivers for our member proprietors. Creative Realities’ credibility and leadership position in the digital menu board space, in delivering digital signage solutions for entertainment spaces, and specifically digital menu boards makes them a perfect partner for Strike Ten and the bowling industry,” said John Harbuck, president of Strike Ten Entertainment. “We believe this a compelling enough reason to amplify the marketing story behind the relevance of these digital platforms to our member proprietors, not only as a way keep the consumer experience fresh but as an asset that can generate increased revenue.”

“We know from our work across Quick Service Restaurants that activating food and beverage with digital menu boards have proven to drive transaction value and customer through put,” cites Rick Mills. “Improved customer experience and realizing additional sales and margin will be a focal point of our marketing message to owners and operators,” continues Mr. Mills.

The partnership features two exclusive designations for Creative Realities as the Official Digital Signage and Digital Menu Board Provider of the BPAA, beginning with Bowl Expo, the bowling industry’s preeminent event in Las Vegas, followed by 4 regional shows that will pop up in strategic territories around the country. “These shows provide industry members, owners and operators with a way to experience the power of digital menu boards, so they are reassured of its fit and value for their locations,” continues John Harbuck.

As a show sponsor, Creative Realities will receive marquee brand visibility, display space, and various opportunities to educate audiences on the benefits of digital menu boards, as well as the ease of use and automation from the software that controls it. All efforts will drive home the key message that Creative Realities is a formidable partner not only for the bowling industry at large, but for each individual owner operating on the ground level – providing quality hardware, technical expertise, content support and ongoing maintenance. “This end-to-end story is anticipated to be an important proof-point for this crowd, so they understand the benefit of a turnkey solution that reduces risk and takes the burden off owners to execute it themselves,” furthers Rick Mills.

As the largest participatory sport in America, bowling represents a massive opportunity to entertain and influence people at enormous scale. “Our partners at Strike Ten and BPAA understand this market better than any of its competitors and investing in a marketing engine to galvanize support across the membership network of BPAA will help unleash the power of these digital platforms to reimagine growth,” concludes Rick Mills.

To learn more about Creative Realities, visit https://cri.com/.

About Creative Realities, Inc.

Creative Realities helps clients use the latest omnichannel technologies to inspire better customer experiences. CRI designs, develops, and deploys consumer experiences for high-end enterprise-level networks, and is actively providing recurring SaaS and support services across diverse vertical markets, including but not limited to automotive, advertising networks, apparel & accessories, convenience stores, food service/QSR, gaming, theater, and stadium venues. The company has operations across North America with active installations in more than 10 countries.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and includes, among other things, discussions of our business strategies, product releases, future operations and capital resources. Words such as "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions, or results. They are based on the opinions, estimates and beliefs of management as of the date such statements are made, and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these risks are discussed in the “Risk Factors” section contained in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the Company’s subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About BPAA

Founded in 1932, the mission of Bowling Proprietors' Association of America (BPAA) is to enhance the profitability of all its members. Headquartered in Arlington, Texas at the International Bowling Campus, the BPAA provides its over 3,500 member centers with group purchasing programs, business and educational seminars, legislative representation and proactively promotes the association and bowling industry. For additional information please visit www.BPAA.com or call 1-800-343-1329.

About Strike Ten Entertainment

Headquartered in Arlington, Texas, Strike Ten Entertainment is the centralized sponsor-activation and casual bowling marketing arm of the International Bowling Campus (IBC) which includes USBC and BPAA. Strike Ten Entertainment serves the entire IBC by coordinating the sponsorship sales and casual bowling marketing efforts. Strike Ten Entertainment's mission is to increase national awareness of bowling and to assist the bowling industry in developing new bowlers and increasing the frequency of existing bowlers each year through promotions, publicity, and industry-wide marketing initiatives. For additional information, please visit www.stemarketing.com.