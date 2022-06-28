UFP Technologies Expands to Mexico

NEWBURYPORT, Mass., June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UFP Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: UFPT) today announced the opening of a new medical manufacturing operation in Tijuana, Mexico. The 84,000-square-foot, FDA-registered facility will feature clean room and clean space medical device manufacturing and assembly.



“We chose Tijuana for its close proximity to many of our customers and its established reputation as a medical device manufacturing hub,” said R. Jeffrey Bailly, chairman, CEO, and president of UFP Technologies. “As we continue to build out our manufacturing platform, a state-of-the-art medical manufacturing facility in Tijuana will be highly valuable to our customers looking for near-shore manufacturing options that maintain the level of quality and innovation they expect from UFP MedTech.”

UFP Technologies is an innovative designer and custom manufacturer of components, subassemblies, products, and packaging primarily for the medical market. Utilizing highly specialized foams, films, and plastics, we convert raw materials through laminating, molding, radio frequency welding and fabricating techniques. We are diversified by also providing highly engineered solutions to customers in the aerospace & defense, automotive, consumer, electronics, and industrial markets.