PURA Expects To Finalize Transaction This Week To Strengthen Industrial Hemp Strategy

Dallas, TX, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA) today announced the company expects to finalize a key transaction this week designed to strengthen the company’s industrial hemp development strategy. The transaction is a result of the strategic discussions announced on May 26 th .

PURA is building its Farmersville Hemp Brand to advance and profit from the potential of industrial hemp. PURA has a multifold strategy that includes generating revenue from consulting on the implementation of hemp strategies into conventional product and service offerings, the sale of hemp products and services under the Farmersville Hemp Co-Op, and through investing in industrial hemp solutions.

PURA has identified its 70-acre property in Texas as a resource that can be leveraged to provide the company with improved potential to sustain itself through the prevailing market conditions. PURA has entered into discussion to sell the property and lease it back. The company intends to continue in the execution of its Farmersville Hemp Brand strategy on the same property.

PURA anticipates making a definitive announcement later this week or early next week on the specifics of the anticipated transaction to leverage the company’s 70-acre property.

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com

