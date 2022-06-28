Wolters Kluwer acquires Level Programs

Alphen aan den Rijn, June 28, 2022 — Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory today announced it has signed and completed an agreement to acquire Level Programs S.L., a provider of legal practice management software in Spain.

Level Programs will become part of Legal & Regulatory’s Legal Software business in Europe, which includes Kleos software for law firms and Legisway software for corporate legal departments. Level Program’s principal product is Kmaleon, which is a platform used by mid-sized law firms in Spain to efficiently manage their cases and documents, billing, accounting, and time control.

Giulietta Lemmi, CEO Legal & Regulatory Legal Software at Wolters Kluwer, commented: “We are committed to supporting our customers’ performance with the best-in-class legal practice management solutions that cover all core functions and meet the requirements of modern law firms with digital end-to-end processes. Bringing together the expertise and know-how of Level Programs and our own teams in Spain will enhance the level of services that we provide to our Spanish clients. With this acquisition, Wolters Kluwer gains a leading position in the Legal Software market in Spain.”

Justo López Fabo, CEO of Level Programs, said: “Wolters Kluwer is a good fit for the next phase of Kmaleon, a solution that enjoys high customer satisfaction rates.”

Level programs, founded in 1988, is headquartered in Terrassa, Spain and employs 26 professionals. The acquisition will have an immaterial impact on Wolters Kluwer’s earnings and is expected to deliver a return on invested capital (ROIC) above Wolters Kluwer’s after-tax cost of capital (8%) within three to five years.

