US WorldMeds to Deploy StayinFront TouchRx CRM

Fairfield, NJ, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StayinFront, a leading global provider of mobile, cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) solutions for life science organizations, announced today a partnership with US WorldMeds, a specialty pharmaceutical company that develops, licenses, and brings to market unique healthcare products designed to improve the lives of patients with challenging conditions and unmet medical needs.

StayinFront will provide its advanced mobile solution, StayinFront TouchRx®, to US WorldMeds’ field representatives to maximize their efficiency and effectiveness. The cost-effective solution offers a broad range of features that will provide the tools needed to effectively target key HCPs, launch Closed Loop Marketing (CLM) presentations and track sample distribution with a PDMA compliant sampling module. US WorldMeds will also utilize advanced modules including StayinFront Briefcase to manage the distribution of approved content and emails, Mobile KPIs to keep reps focused on performance against goals and Event Management for event planning, approval, and summary information capture. StayinFront TouchRx is supported by a highly experienced team that has worked with Life Science companies for over 20 years.

“Partnering with StayinFront will allow us to cost effectively consolidate a broad range of requirements into one mobile application, improving representative efficiency,” commented Crystal Grinter, Associate Director, Information Technology at US WorldMeds. “StayinFront’s TouchRx platform enables us to more effectively guide our field team’s efforts and track effectiveness with built-in analytics, dashboards and KPIs.”

“Life science companies continue to seek cost effective ways to maximize field team’s productivity. They are looking to leverage a partner with experience and a proven record of delivering effective tools along with best-in-class support. StayinFront TouchRx, delivers an intuitive interface that empowers field teams and mangers,” said Ken Arbadji, Vice President Sales, North America at StayinFront.

About US WorldMeds

US WorldMeds is a specialty pharmaceutical company whose treatment options are making a difference in the lives of the patients and communities it serves. USWM takes an agile and personal approach to pharmaceuticals – pioneering research and product development in therapeutic areas that desperately need new solutions. Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, USWM has a global presence and more than 15 years of experience in the development, licensure, and commercialization of unique products. For more information about USWM, visit https://usworldmeds.com/.

About StayinFront

StayinFront is the selling technology partner for Life Science companies of all sizes. Pharma and Biotech companies rely on StayinFront to optimize field team performance and streamline sales operations by reducing the complexity, time, and costs of CRM. StayinFront’s products provide companies with timely, accurate field data, streamline compliance with Federal and State regulations and deliver actionable insights, empowering managers, and field reps to Know More, Do More, and Sell More. Headquartered in New Jersey, StayinFront has offices in Chicago, Canada, the United Kingdom, Turkey, Ireland, Poland, India, Australia, Mexico, Singapore and New Zealand, with customers in fifty countries using our platform. Visit https://www.stayinfront.com/life-sciences-pharma-crm to find out more.

