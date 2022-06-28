Loyal Source Government Services Announces the Promotion of Chad Janovec to Chief Strategic Officer

ORLANDO, Fla., June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loyal Source Government Services , one of the nation’s leading work force solutions providers specializing in healthcare solutions and technical support services, today announces the promotion of Chad Janovec to Chief Strategic Officer (CSO).



Since joining the team in February 2015, Janovec has been instrumental in the growth of Loyal Source and has led the charge on key federal contract wins for large programs in support of the Departments of Veterans Affairs, Defense, Homeland Security, and Health and Human Services.

In his previous role as VP of Strategic Development, Janovec ran several areas of the business, including contracts and proposals. He has continued to support efforts across the entire organization, providing guidance and leadership.

As CSO, Janovec will continue to build Loyal Source’s strategic development plan and will be responsible for developing new business and executing the organization’s key strategic initiatives.

“I’m very excited to step into this role and keep building on Loyal Source’s body of work supporting service members, military families, Veterans, law enforcement, as well as continue our focus on serving underserved populations including immigrants, refugees, and persons in custody,” said Janovec. “As CSO, I hope to continue to build out and deliver best-in-class capabilities and solutions that help our clients to meet their mission while also making sure we create the best experience we can for our customers and employees around the world.”

“Chad is the epitome of a team player who leads with a commitment to excellence,” said Brian Moore, CEO of Loyal Source. “It has been a delight to watch him grow, working his way up from Manager of Contracts and Proposals to CSO, and piloting his team to success. I have no doubt he will excel in this new role.”

For more information on Loyal Source, visit www.loyalsource.com .

About Loyal Source

Loyal Source is an Orlando-based work force solutions provider specializing in healthcare and technical support services dedicated to delivering elite services worldwide. With a focus on healthcare, technical and support services, , Loyal Source provides exceptional custom solutions tailored to the unique needs of both private enterprise and government agencies. For more information about Loyal Source, visit www.loyalsource.com .

