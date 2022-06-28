The Global Sewing Machine Market size is expected to reach $5.9 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 5.7% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sewing Machine Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Application, By Use Case, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06289287/?utm_source=GNW

Sewing machines of many varieties are used in the production of clothing and other items. The fabrics are readily operated in and out of a modern sewing machine with the convenience of thimbles, needles, and other hand sewing equipment, thereby automating the numerous stitching procedures and saving time. Sewing machines vary in size, cost, look, and task, with some being larger, faster, and more complicated. Needlestick injuries are common on modern sewing machines, hence safety equipment like needle guards are employed to avoid them.



With feeding devices, the sewing machine regulates the fabric and creates a flawless stitch to unite the textiles. It has several components and attachments, each with its own function and importance. Domestic sewing machines and industrial sewing machines are the two types of sewing machines. Housewives, connoisseurs, and artisans work in the domestic sub-segment to repair ruined clothing. These machines are used for creating imaginative embroideries on clothing and canvas, as well as stitching basic domestic clothing in a variety of situations. In the approaching years, this market is projected to be extremely popular. Car upholstery, bags, apparels, furniture products, clothing, and shoes are examples of industries that require sewing machines.



Sergers are another name for overlocked sewing machines. Sewing or overlocking the fabric is done with these machines. In basic terms, these machines are used by professionals or tailors to connect or stitch the edges of the fabric together (edging single cloth as well). They are used to give the garments a finished look. Edging napkins, elastic Hemming or elastic seaming in lingerie design, edging curtains, overlocking on pillow covers, and many more creative crafts are all done with this machine in the garment industry.



COVID-19 Impact



The COVID-19 pandemic caused lockdowns and restricted movement for individuals all across the world and resulted in millions of deaths across the world. As a result of the increased time spent at home, people began to take up new hobbies such as sewing, quilting, and knitting. Despite the supply chain delays, numerous industry participants saw greater sales during the pandemic, owing to increased demand for sewing machines from households. The COVID-19 dilemma has enhanced the necessity of digitization and automation for the sewing machine sector. Sewing machine manufacturers are being pushed to innovate on their present product as well as workflow. Sewing machine makers can now adapt faster to changes in consumer demand, save money, and improve their operational efficiency due to advances in digital technology and communication tools.



Market Growth Factors



Rising Demand for Technical Textiles



Functional fabrics that are made of natural and synthetic fibers such as Vinyon, Spandex, Saran, Nomex, Modal, and others are known as technical textiles. The technical textile business is growing due to the numerous applications of these fibers in agriculture, building, clothing, and other industries. Technical textile qualities such as high strength and superior insulation, high thermal resistance, and an elevated propensity are expected to result in increased textile market income. Furthermore, a growing number of construction projects necessitate the use of tarpaulins, scaffolding nets, roofing materials, and canopies, among other useful textile products. Sewing machines are utilized to manufacture these technical textiles, and thus, the growing demand for these technical textiles has a positive influence on the sewing machine market.



Rise in Disposable Income and Evolving Fashion Trends



The garment industry has grown tremendously as a result of continually changing fashion trends. The young population prefers to change their wardrobe frequently. This is enabled by their rising disposable income. In developing countries such as China and India, where the majority of the population is relatively young, the rise in disposable income is driving the demand for the latest and most fashionable clothing. Another factor leading to the high demand for clothing is social media and social media influencers that promote the latest trends amongst the larger population. Social media is used effectively by clothing and fashion brands to keep consumers interested in keeping up with the latest trends.



Market Restraining Factors



Safety Concerns and Learning Curve for Beginners



The majority of sewing machines are extremely safe to operate and have built-in safety mechanisms to prevent injury. At the same time, reading the owner’s handbook and following all of its safety precautions is an important aspect of learning to use a new machine. Sewing machines come with a greater risk of serious injury than working with a needle and thread. They are also a potential source of electrical issues including shocks and short circuits. Sewing requires some skill and patience, and it improves with practice. It can be difficult and aggravating. Sewing can be physically demanding.



Type Outlook



Based on Type, the market is segmented Electric, Computerized, and Manual. The electric segment acquired the largest revenue share in the sewing machine market in 2021. Electric sewing machines have a number of advantages, including as high quality, improved stitching, and accuracy, which appeal to a broad variety of customers. These gadgets are mostly used by professionals/tailors and experts, as they enable higher precision in their work. The growing demand for electric sewing machines is due to the increased adoption of electric sewing machines for production in commercial and industrial applications.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Industrial, Commercial, and Residential. The residential segment registered a significant revenue share in the sewing machine market in 2021. This is due to the rise of sewing as a hobby. Due to the country-wide lockdowns imposed in most countries, stitching became more popular as a hobby. Another reason why this hobby is gained traction is due to its earning potential. A lot of homemakers who start sewing merely as a hobby end up earning some extra income by catering to sewing needs of their neighbors.



Use Case Outlook



Based on Use Case, the market is segmented into Apparel, Shoes, Bags, and Others. The apparel segment acquired the largest revenue share in the sewing machine market in 2021. The demand for men’s and women’s clothing is precisely proportionate to the population. Since the production of apparel requires sewing machines, this has caused the rise in demand for sewing machines for production of apparel. The apparel market is influenced by changing styles and fashion trends. Due to the continually and frequently changing fashion trends, both men and women change their wardrobes on a regular basis. Since the launch of the internet selling platform, demand for garments has continued to rise.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific acquired the largest revenue share in the sewing machine market in 2021. China and Japan, for example, contribute significantly to market revenue. The growing textile sector in developing countries such as Bangladesh, Vietnam is also leading to high demand for sewing machines in the region. One of the most important driving forces for the region’s growth is the increasing number of international corporations investing across the region. The availability of low-cost labor and materials throughout the region has helped the region’s market income.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Juki Corporation, Brother Industries, Ltd., Bernina International AG, Janome Corporation, Merrow Sewing Machine Co., Necchi Italia s.r.l., SVP-Singer Holdings, Inc., Tacony Corporation, and Usha International Ltd.



Strategies deployed in Sewing Machine Market



Apr-2022: Janome Corporation released the Continental M17, the company’s premier advanced flagship sewing machine. The machine features a top-tier sewing and embroidery capability that bests its competitors. The Continental M17 comes with the biggest embroidery area in the industry, offering a plentiful embroidery hoop size of 280mm x 460mm. The flagship model also has the largest workspace and fastest SPM (stitches per minute) in the industry, with a lavish workspace of 343mm (W) x 140mm (H) and sewing speed up to 1,300spm.



Mar-2022: Usha International teamed up with Janome Corporation, a Japanese sewing machine company. The collaboration emphasized Usha’s commitment to growing the market further by releasing technologically proficient machines to serve the changing requirements of the existing as well as the new-age customers.



Sep-2021: Bernina released BERNINA 590 Crystal Edition and B 790 PLUS Crystal Edition, two unique sewing and embroidery machines. They fall under Bernina’s Crystal Edition line. The two machines integrate the tried and tested Swiss-made technology of the brand founded in 1893 with a beautiful outer shell decorated with Swarovski crystals for both models. The models come fitted with a touch screen. The B 790 PLUS Crystal Edition offers the same benefits as the BERNINA 590 Crystal Edition, but provides more space.



Aug-2021: Brother launched Innov-ís BQ3100 & BQ2500 Quilting and Sewing Machines, as a part of the Brother 2022 lineup of combo sewing and embroidery, craft machines, and accessories. These two machines come equipped with revolutionary technology focused on enabling entrepreneurs and crafters to create their crafts.



May-2021: Juki Corporation entered into an agreement with Pegasus Sewing Machine, a company that focuses on making top-quality sewing machines. As per the agreement, the two companies aimed to focus on the industrial sewing machine business. The two companies worked together to improve the skills of sewing operators and enhance their working environment. They agreed to work to develop the markets in developing economies.



Mar-2021: Merrow Sewing Machine completed the acquisition of Superior Sewing Machine & Supply, the leading wholesale distributor of industrial sewing and cutting machine replacement parts and supply items. The acquisition helped Merrow establish itself as the biggest wholesale provider of technical parts and supply items for the sewn products industry in the Western Hemisphere.



Dec-2020: USHA International entered into a partnership with the Small Industries Development Bank Of India (SIDBI), the primary regulatory organization for overall licensing and regulation of micro, small and medium enterprise finance companies in India. Under the partnership, both organizations aimed to guarantee that the required help is given to the small and medium entrepreneurs. The partnership between USHA Silai School and SIDBI proved to be a game-changer on the ground. It empowered women to take control of their lives and destinies.



Aug-2020: Brother launched the Luminaire 2 Innov-ís XP2, one of the most highly advanced high-end sewing, embroidery, and quilting machines. The Luminaire 2 Innov-ís XP2 is a state-of-the-art luxury sewing, embroidery, and quilting machine, which is made for the experienced crafter and quilter. The machine comes equipped with all of the advanced capabilities of the original Luminaire, including revolutionary StitchVision Technology with new quilting innovations and app-based features available from a mobile device.



Aug-2019: Bernina unveiled the new b79, b77, and b70, sewing machines that come under the Bernette 70 Series. The Bernette 70 Series is equipped with a 5-inch color touch screen, an automatic thread cutter, 9-inches to the right of the needle, and a 7mm stitch width. The advanced Bernette Series provides a full product range that consists of sewing, overlocking, and embroidery machines. Bernina believed these quality products would offer not only quality but also value for money.



Apr-2019: Juki launched AMS-221F, a computer-controlled cycle machine. The machine enhances seam quality and performs production control through the combination between the sewing machine and the company’s exclusive application software. AMS-221F series consists of improved seam quality and enhanced software for increased rigidity of the ‘feed mechanism’ that shifts the sewing material up and down and to the right and left.



Feb-2019: Bernina launched B335 and B325, two sewing machines under their new 3 series. These machines have the capacity to sew through a multitude of fabrics and expertly finish or embellish all projects with ease. Both machines come equipped with a sleek white faceplate, 6.3 inches right of the needle, a CB hook system, 5.5 mm stitch width, and a maximum sewing speed of 900 stitches per minute.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Type



• Electric



• Computerized



• Manual



By Application



• Industrial



• Commercial



• Residential



By Use Case



• Apparel



• Shoes



• Bags



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation



• Juki Corporation



• Brother Industries, Ltd.



• Bernina International AG



• Janome Corporation



• Merrow Sewing Machine Co.



• Necchi Italia s.r.l.



• SVP-Singer Holdings, Inc.



• Tacony Corporation



• Usha International Ltd.



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

