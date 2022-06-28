CHARMY PET™ ANNOUNCES FIRST LINE OF FREEZE DRIED RAW PET FOOD IN NORTH AMERICA TO USE TRADITIONAL CHINESE MEDICINE

Toronto, Ontario, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charmy Pet™, a Canadian pet-nutrition company, announced a Kickstarter campaign for their new line of freeze-dried pet food. The first of its kind in North America, the new line integrates holistic herbs of traditional Chinese medicine into a freeze dried formula.

By adding natural herbs from traditional Chinese medicine into pet food, Charmy is helping pet parents improve the health of their dogs without the need for artificial supplements and vitamins.



Partnering with the University of Guelph and renowned pet nutritionist Dr. Kate Shoveller, Charmy is leading the way in conducting scientific research and review of these special herbs. A complete research paper on the positive metabolic effects of these herbs on a pet’s body will be published at the end of the project for the public to review.

“I see a lot of promise in the use of some traditional Chinese herbs, such as ginseng and astragalus root, in dog foods due to their potential health benefits,” Julia Pezzali, Ph.D candidate in the lab of Dr. Shoveller at University of Guelph said. “Nutritional research in dogs is the critical next step for Charmy’s success!”

There has been an upward trend in pet parents looking for alternative and natural forms of therapy to improve their dog’s health. This new pet food combines the premium proteins of the west together with powerful herbs of the east to give dogs everything they need for longevity.

“Since I was young, I’ve had the chance to experience the healing effects of traditional Chinese Medicine through holistic herbs,” said Zach Sheng, co-founder of Charmy Pet™. “If humans can benefit from these herbs, why not share them with our pets? Introducing a new concept like this is challenging, and we need the support of the North American dog community to launch this innovative product!”



Charmy is introducing 2 new, holistic recipes - a Beef & Duck recipe and a Salmon & Duck recipe. 85% of this freeze-dried formula is real, premium proteins and the rest is organic fruits, vegetables and traditional Chinese herbs. This pet food is balanced and can be served as a meal or meal topper to dogs of all life stages.

'When East Meets West' is now available on Kickstarter! Canadians looking to improve their dog's health with the help of powerful Eastern herbs can purchase 'When East Meets West' through Charmy's Kickstarter campaign!

About Charmy

Charmy Pet™ is a proudly Canadian pet nutrition company based in Toronto, dedicated to improving dog lives with the help of natural nutrition, since 2020. Charmy fulfills the nutritional needs of dogs by providing high quality, single-ingredient treats on a monthly subscription basis or individually to dog parents. Most recently, Charmy partnered with the University of Guelph to introduce a one-of-a-kind freeze dried pet food that integrates holistic traditional Chinese medicine. Made with a dog’s long and healthy life in mind, Charmy uses real, fresh ingredients sourced ethically and sustainably from local farmers and provides full transparency of sourcing to pet owners.

Learn more about Charmy by visiting their website and follow Charmy on Instagram @charmypetbox.



