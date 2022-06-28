ICG Enterprise Trust plc

Q1 Update for the three months ended 30 April 2022

28 June 2022

NAV per Share Total Return of 4.5% in the first quarter;

27.9% in the last twelve months



Highlights



NAV per Share of 1,761p (31 January 2022: 1,690p), NAV per Share Total Return of 4.5% during the quarter; 27.9% during the last twelve months

Portfolio Return on a Local Currency Basis during the quarter of 2.0% (Sterling return: 5.2%); 30.2% during the last twelve months. Portfolio valued at £1,244m on 30 April 2022

Disciplined transaction activity: new Investments of £59.1m and Realisation Proceeds of £48.8m during the quarter, including 17 Full Exits executed at an average of 23% Uplift to Carrying Value and 2.7x Multiple to Cost

First quarter dividend of 7p per share; progressive dividend policy maintained

Revolving Credit Facility increased to €240m in May, and maturity extended to February 2026

Board strengthened further by the appointment of two additional Non-Executive Directors





Oliver Gardey

Head of Private Equity Fund Investments, ICG The 4.5% growth in ICGT’s NAV per Share Total Return in the first quarter reflects the resilience of our Portfolio, which grew 2.0% during the quarter on a local currency basis. Our Portfolio of private companies continues to generate attractive shareholder returns and, while realisation proceeds are lower than during Q1 FY22, the 17 Full Exits from our Portfolio were executed at attractive uplifts to carrying values.



We are currently in an unusual environment, which is presenting attractive primary and secondary opportunities. Furthermore, our Manager’s expertise in structured transactions with downside protection is generating differentiated investment opportunities for ICG Enterprise Trust. We were able to capitalise on these factors during the quarter, making a number of primary commitments to high-performing managers and sourcing attractive secondary and direct investment opportunities. Discipline is crucial, and we remain highly selective in our investment process.



Looking ahead, we believe ICGT’s focus on investing in companies with defensive growth characteristics through our actively managed portfolio positions us well to generate long-term value. We are invested in high quality companies that we expect to show resilient operational and financial performance across economic cycles, and our Portfolio offers diversified exposure across vintages, sectors and countries.

PERFORMANCE OVERVIEW

Annualised 3 months 1 year 3 years 5 years 10 years Performance to 30 April 2022 NAV per Share Total Return 4.5% 27.9% 20.3% 17.4% 13.8% Share Price Total Return (6.7%) 5.2% 10.9% 11.5% 13.3% FTSE All-Share Index Total Return 1.1% 8.7% 4.5% 4.8% 7.2%





Three months to: 12 months to: 30 Apr. 2022 30 Apr. 2021 30 Apr. 2022 30 Apr. 2021 Portfolio Return on a Local Currency Basis 2.0% 3.4% 30.2% 37.0% NAV per Share Total Return 4.5% 1.6% 27.9% 29.8% Realisation Proceeds £49m £100m £282m £208m Total New Investment £59m £32m £331m £139m

Company timetable

Ex-dividend date: 7 July 2022

Record date: 8 July 2022

Payment of dividend: 22 July 2022

ABOUT ICG ENTERPRISE TRUST

ICG Enterprise Trust is a leading listed private equity investor focused on creating long-term growth by delivering consistently strong returns through selectively investing in profitable private companies, primarily in Europe and the US.

As a listed private equity investor, our purpose is to provide shareholders with access to the attractive long-term returns generated by investing in private companies, with the added benefit of daily liquidity.

We invest in companies directly via co-investments and through funds managed by ICG and other leading private equity managers who focus on creating long-term value and building sustainable growth through active management and strategic change.

We have a long track record of delivering strong returns through a flexible mandate and highly selective approach that strikes the right balance between concentration and diversification, risk and reward.

BUSINESS REVIEW

Portfolio Structure

We invest in businesses directly, through ICG managed funds, and through third-party private equity managers. We believe that this combination of investments results in a differentiated and balanced portfolio construction, striking the right balance between concentration and diversification, risk and reward.

ICGT’s Portfolio composition as at 30 April 2022 is shown below:

Investment category

£m

% of Portfolio ICG managed investments 358.7 28.8% Third party Direct Investments 201.5 16.2% Third party Secondary Investments 60.0 4.8% High Conviction Investments 620.2 49.9% Third Party Funds 623.5 50.1% Total 1,243.7 100.0%

Portfolio performance

Portfolio valued at £1,244m on 30 April 2022

Portfolio Return on a Local Currency Basis of 2.0% during the quarter

High Conviction Investments (49.9% of the Portfolio) generated local currency returns of 2.1% during the quarter and Third Party Funds (50.1% of the Portfolio) generated local currency returns of 1.9%





Movement in the Portfolio to 30 April 2022 Three months

£m Opening Portfolio 1,172.2 Total New Investments 59.1 Total Proceeds (48.8) Net (proceeds)/investments 10.3 Valuation movement* 23.1 Currency movement 38.1 Closing Portfolio 1,243.7 % Portfolio growth (local currency) 2.0% % currency movement 3.1% % Portfolio growth (Sterling) 5.2% Effect of cash drag 0.1% Expenses and other income (0.5)% Co-investment Incentive Scheme Accrual (0.3)% Impact of share buybacks and dividend reinvestment 0.0% NAV per share Total Return 4.5%

* 83% of the Portfolio is valued using 30 March 2022 (or later) valuations (Q1 22: 82%)

New investment

£59.1m of Total New Investment in the quarter; 52.8% (£31.2m) invested into High Conviction Investments with the remaining 47.2% (£27.9m) being drawdowns on a range of Commitments to Third Party Funds

Within our High Conviction Investments, we made a new co-investment of £12.8m alongside our Manager and deployed £16.7m in drawdowns to ICG-managed funds (principally LP Secondaries I and ICG Europe Fund VIII). The detail of the co-investment made during the period is set out below:

Company Manager Company sector Description Investment Newton ICG Business Services Provider of management consulting services £12.8m

The balance of £1.7m of High Conviction Investments made during the quarter comprises co-investments alongside third-party managers and drawdowns on commitments acquired through secondary transactions





New commitments

During the period we made a total of £119.0m of new fund Commitments, of which £45.5m was to the ICG-managed LP Secondaries Fund I, supporting our strategic target to increase our exposure to the secondary market

The breakdown of new Commitments was as follows:

Fund Manager Focus ICG Enterprise Trust Commitment during the period ICG LP Secondaries Fund I ICG Secondary portfolio of mid-market and large buyouts $60.0m (£45.5m) PAI Europe VIII PAI Mid-market and large buyouts €25.0m (£20.9m) Advent X Advent Large buyouts €20.0m (£16.8m) Gridiron V Gridiron Mid-market buyouts $20.0m (£15.0m) Permira VIII Permira Large buyouts €15.0m (£12.6m) Hg Genesis X Hg Capital Mid-market buyouts €5.0m (£4.2m) Hg Saturn III Hg Capital Mid-market and large buyouts $5.0m (£4.0m)

Realisation activity

Realisation proceeds of £48.8m received during the quarter, of which £37.9m was generated from 17 Full Exits executed at an average of 23% Uplift to Carrying Value and 2.7x Multiple to Cost





Quoted Companies

We do not invest directly in publicly quoted companies, but gain listed investment exposure when IPOs are used to exit an investment. Public market valuations are typically more volatile than those observed in private markets

At 30 April 2022, quoted companies representing 9.2% of the Portfolio were valued by reference to the latest market price (31 January 2022; 10.3%)

Only one quoted investment individually accounted for 0.5% or more of the Portfolio value:





Company Ticker % value of Portfolio 1 Chewy (part of PetSmart holding)1 CHWY-US 3.5% Other 5.7% Total 9.2% 1 % value of Portfolio includes entire holding of PetSmart and Chewy. Majority of value is within Chewy





Balance sheet and financing

Total liquidity of £166.4m, comprising £15.4m cash and £151.0m undrawn bank facility





£m Cash at 31 January 2022 41.3 Realisation Proceeds 48.8 Third Party Fund drawdowns (27.9) High Conviction Investments (31.2) Shareholder returns (4.1) FX and other (11.3) Cash at 30 April 2022 15.4 Available undrawn debt facilities 151.0 Cash and undrawn debt facilities (total available liquidity) 166.4

Portfolio represented 103.1% of net assets





£m % of net assets Total Portfolio 1,243.7 103.1% Cash 15.4 1.3.% Net current liabilities (52.6) (4.4%) Net assets 1,206.5 100%

Undrawn commitments of £491.9m, of which 19.1% (£93.9m) were to funds outside of their investment period





DIVIDEND

Maintaining a progressive dividend policy

First quarter dividend of 7p per share

In the absence of any unforeseen circumstances, it is the Board’s current intention to declare total dividends of at least 30p per share for the financial year ended 31 January 2023. This would represent an increase of 3p (11.1%) per share compared to the financial year ended 31 January 2022





ACTIVITY SINCE THE QUARTER END (TO 31 MAY 2022)

Total Proceeds of £45.0m

New investments of £4.8m, 14.6% into High Conviction Investments

Post period-end, we increased the size of our Revolving Credit Facility ("RCF") to €240m (from €200m previously), in keeping with the Company’s higher net asset value. In addition, the maturity of the RCF was also extended by one year to February 2026. The other key terms remain unchanged. The RCF is available for general corporate purposes, including short-term financing of investments such as the Drawdown on Commitments to funds





BOARD CHANGES

Adiba Ighodaro and Janine Nicholls have been appointed as Non-Executive Directors of the Company, and will join the Board on 1 July 2022

Sandra Pajarola has retired from the Board, effective 28 June 2022, having served as a Non-Executive Director of the Company for nine years

ICG Private Equity Fund Investments Team

28 June 2022



SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION

Top 30 companies

The table below presents the 30 companies in which ICG Enterprise Trust had the largest investments by value at 30 April 2022.

Company Manager Year of investment Country Value as a %

of Portfolio 1 PetSmart+ Retailer of pet products and services BC Partners 2015 United States 3.5% 2 Minimax+ Supplier of fire protection systems and services ICG 2018 Germany 2.7% 3 IRI+ Provider of mission-critical data and predictive analytics to consumer goods manufacturers New Mountain 2018 United States 2.6% 4 Yudo+ Designer and manufacturer of hot runner systems ICG 2017 / 2018 South Korea 2.1% 5 Leaf Home Solutions Provider of home maintenance services Gridiron 2016 United States 1.9% 6 DOC Generici+ Manufacturer of generic pharmaceutical products ICG 2019 Italy 1.6% 7 Endeavor Schools+ Provider of private schooling Leeds Equity 2018 United States 1.6% 8 Froneri+ Manufacturer and distributor of ice cream products PAI 2013 / 2019 United Kingdom 1.5% 9 Visma+ Provider of business management software and outsourcing services Hg Capital / ICG 2017 / 2020 Norway 1.3% 10 AML RightSource+ Provider of compliance and regulatory services and solutions Gridiron 2020 United States 1.2% 11 DomusVI+ Operator of retirement homes ICG 2017 / 2021 France 1.2% 12 David Lloyd Leisure+ Operator of premium health clubs TDR 2013 / 2020 United Kingdom 1.2% 13 DigiCert+ Provider of enterprise internet security solutions ICG 2021 United States 1.2% 14 Newton+ Provider of management consulting services ICG 2021 / 2022 United Kingdom 1.2% 15 Ambassador Theatre Group+ Operator of theatres and ticketing platforms ICG / Providence 2021 United Kingdom 1.1%





Company Manager Year of investment Country Value as a %

of Portfolio 16 Curium Pharma+ Supplier of nuclear medicine diagnostic pharmaceuticals ICG 2020 United Kingdom 1.1% 17 Ivanti Provider of IT management solutions Charlesbank / ICG 2021 United States 1.1% 18 PSB Academy+ Provider of private tertiary education ICG 2018 Singapore 1.0% 19 Planet Payment+ Provider of integrated payments services focused on hospitality and luxury retail Advent / Eurazeo

2021 Ireland 1.0% 20 Class Valuation+ Provider of residential mortgage appraisal management services Gridiron 2021 United States 0.8% 21 European Camping Group+ Operator of premium campsites and holiday parks PAI 2021 France 0.8% 22 Precisely



Provider of enterprise software ICG 2021 United States 0.8% 23 MoMo Online Mobile Services Operator of remittance and payment services via mobile e-wallet ICG 2019 Vietnam 0.7% 24 Brooks Automation+ Provider of semiconductor manufacturing solutions Thomas H. Lee 2021 / 2022 United States 0.7% 25 Davies Group+ Specialty business process outsourcing service provider BC Partners 2021 United Kingdom 0.7% 26 RegEd+ Provider of SaaS-based governance, risk and compliance enterprise software solutions Gryphon 2018 / 2019 United States 0.7% 27 Crucial Learning+ Provider of corporate training courses focused on communication skills and leadership development Leeds Equity 2019 United States 0.6% 28 Travel Nurse Across America Provider of travel nurse staffing services Gridiron 2016 United States 0.6% 29 AMEOS Group+ Operator of private hospitals ICG 2021 Switzerland 0.6% 30 nGAGE Provider of recruitment services Graphite 2014 United Kingdom 0.5% Total of the 30 largest underlying investments 38.0%

+ All or part of this investment is held directly as a Co-investment or other Direct Investment

30 largest fund investments

The table below presents the 30 largest funds by value at 30 April 2022. The valuations are net of underlying managers’ fees and Carried Interest.

Fund Year of commitment Country/ region Value £m Outstanding commitment £m 1 ICG Ludgate Hill I Secondary portfolio 2021 Europe/North America 43.1 13.8 2 ICG Strategic Equity Fund III Secondary fund restructurings 2018 Global 37.5 11.0 3 Graphite Capital Partners VIII Mid-market buyouts 2013 UK 36.6 4.4 4 ICG Europe VII Mezzanine and equity in mid-market buyouts 2018 Europe 34.8 10.1 5 Gridiron Capital Fund III Mid-market buyouts 2016 North America 31.4 4.3 6 CVC European Equity Partners VII Large buyouts 2017 Europe/North America 27.3 2.1 7 CVC European Equity Partners VI Large buyouts 2013 Europe/North America 25.2 2.1 8 Thomas H Lee Equity Fund VIII Mid-market and large buyouts 2017 North America 21.3 3.6 9 Sixth Cinven Fund Large buyouts 2016 Europe 20.5 1.3 10 ICG LP Secondaries Fund I Secondary portfolio 2023 Europe/North America 19.3 13.2 11 BC European Capital IX Mid-market and large buyouts 2011 Europe/North America 19.1 0.7 12 PAI Strategic Partnerships Mid-market and large buyouts 2019 Europe 18.8 0.6 13 New Mountain Partners V Mid-market buyouts 2017 North America 18.1 1.0 14 Advent IX Large buyouts 2019 Europe/North America 17.2 3.8 15 Permira V Large buyouts 2013 Europe/North America 17.0 0.4 16 Oak Hill V Mid-market buyouts 2019 North America 17.0 1.8 17 Gridiron Capital Fund IV Mid-market buyouts 2019 North America 17.0 2.8 18 BC European Capital X Large buyouts 2016 Europe 16.9 2.5





Fund Year of commitment Country/ region Value £m Outstanding commitment £m 19 Resolute IV Mid-market buyouts 2018 North America 16.4 1.7 20 Advent Global Private Equity VIII Large buyouts 2016 Europe/North America 16.4 0.0 21 ICG Strategic Equity Fund IV Secondary fund restructurings 2021 Global 16.2 18.6 22 TDR Capital III Mid-market and large buyouts 2013 Europe 15.3 1.6 23 PAI Europe VI Mid-market and large buyouts 2013 Europe 15.2 1.3 24 Gryphon V Mid-market buyouts 2019 North America 14.0 1.9 25 ICG Augusta Partners Co-Investor Secondary fund restructurings 2018 Global 13.8 18.9 26 ICG Ludgate Hill II Secondary portfolio 2022 North America 13.3 5.7 27 PAI Europe VII Mid-market and large buyouts 2017 Europe 13.3 10.3 28 Resolute II Continuation Fund Secondary fund restructurings 2018 North America 12.8 2.2 29 AEA VII Mid-market buyouts 2019 North America 12.2 4.1 30 Leeds Equity Partners VI Mid-market buyouts 2017 North America 11.8 1.0 Total of the largest 30 fund investments 608.8 146.6 Percentage of total investment Portfolio 49.0%

Portfolio at 30 April 2022

All data is presented on a look-through basis to the investment portfolio held by the Company, consistent with the commentary in previous annual and interim reports

Portfolio by calendar year of investment % of value of underlying investments 2022 3.7% 2021 25.5% 2020 11.8% 2019 15.5% 2018 17.2% 2017 9.1% 2016 5.4% 2015 5.0% 2014 and older 6.8% Total 100.0%





Portfolio by sector % of value of underlying investments TMT 24.1% Consumer goods and services 19.5% Healthcare 15.9% Business services 12.3% Industrials 8.4% Financials 5.5% Education 5.4% Leisure 4.2% Other 4.7% Total 100.0%



