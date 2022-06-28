ICG Enterprise Trust plc
Q1 Update for the three months ended 30 April 2022
28 June 2022
NAV per Share Total Return of 4.5% in the first quarter;
27.9% in the last twelve months
|Highlights
|Oliver Gardey
Head of Private Equity Fund Investments, ICG
|The 4.5% growth in ICGT’s NAV per Share Total Return in the first quarter reflects the resilience of our Portfolio, which grew 2.0% during the quarter on a local currency basis. Our Portfolio of private companies continues to generate attractive shareholder returns and, while realisation proceeds are lower than during Q1 FY22, the 17 Full Exits from our Portfolio were executed at attractive uplifts to carrying values.
We are currently in an unusual environment, which is presenting attractive primary and secondary opportunities. Furthermore, our Manager’s expertise in structured transactions with downside protection is generating differentiated investment opportunities for ICG Enterprise Trust. We were able to capitalise on these factors during the quarter, making a number of primary commitments to high-performing managers and sourcing attractive secondary and direct investment opportunities. Discipline is crucial, and we remain highly selective in our investment process.
Looking ahead, we believe ICGT’s focus on investing in companies with defensive growth characteristics through our actively managed portfolio positions us well to generate long-term value. We are invested in high quality companies that we expect to show resilient operational and financial performance across economic cycles, and our Portfolio offers diversified exposure across vintages, sectors and countries.
PERFORMANCE OVERVIEW
|Annualised
|3 months
|1 year
|3 years
|5 years
|10 years
|Performance to 30 April 2022
|NAV per Share Total Return
|4.5%
|27.9%
|20.3%
|17.4%
|13.8%
|Share Price Total Return
|(6.7%)
|5.2%
|10.9%
|11.5%
|13.3%
|FTSE All-Share Index Total Return
|1.1%
|8.7%
|4.5%
|4.8%
|7.2%
|Three months to:
|12 months to:
|30 Apr. 2022
|30 Apr. 2021
|30 Apr. 2022
|30 Apr. 2021
|Portfolio Return on a Local Currency Basis
|2.0%
|3.4%
|30.2%
|37.0%
|NAV per Share Total Return
|4.5%
|1.6%
|27.9%
|29.8%
|Realisation Proceeds
|£49m
|£100m
|£282m
|£208m
|Total New Investment
|£59m
|£32m
|£331m
|£139m
Company timetable
Ex-dividend date: 7 July 2022
Record date: 8 July 2022
Payment of dividend: 22 July 2022
ABOUT ICG ENTERPRISE TRUST
ICG Enterprise Trust is a leading listed private equity investor focused on creating long-term growth by delivering consistently strong returns through selectively investing in profitable private companies, primarily in Europe and the US.
As a listed private equity investor, our purpose is to provide shareholders with access to the attractive long-term returns generated by investing in private companies, with the added benefit of daily liquidity.
We invest in companies directly via co-investments and through funds managed by ICG and other leading private equity managers who focus on creating long-term value and building sustainable growth through active management and strategic change.
We have a long track record of delivering strong returns through a flexible mandate and highly selective approach that strikes the right balance between concentration and diversification, risk and reward.
BUSINESS REVIEW
Portfolio Structure
We invest in businesses directly, through ICG managed funds, and through third-party private equity managers. We believe that this combination of investments results in a differentiated and balanced portfolio construction, striking the right balance between concentration and diversification, risk and reward.
ICGT’s Portfolio composition as at 30 April 2022 is shown below:
|Investment category
£m
% of Portfolio
|ICG managed investments
|358.7
|28.8%
|Third party Direct Investments
|201.5
|16.2%
|Third party Secondary Investments
|60.0
|4.8%
|High Conviction Investments
|620.2
|49.9%
|Third Party Funds
|623.5
|50.1%
|Total
|1,243.7
|100.0%
Portfolio performance
- Portfolio valued at £1,244m on 30 April 2022
- Portfolio Return on a Local Currency Basis of 2.0% during the quarter
- High Conviction Investments (49.9% of the Portfolio) generated local currency returns of 2.1% during the quarter and Third Party Funds (50.1% of the Portfolio) generated local currency returns of 1.9%
|Movement in the Portfolio to 30 April 2022
|Three months
£m
|Opening Portfolio
|1,172.2
|Total New Investments
|59.1
|Total Proceeds
|(48.8)
|Net (proceeds)/investments
|10.3
|Valuation movement*
|23.1
|Currency movement
|38.1
|Closing Portfolio
|1,243.7
|% Portfolio growth (local currency)
|2.0%
|% currency movement
|3.1%
|% Portfolio growth (Sterling)
|5.2%
|Effect of cash drag
|0.1%
|Expenses and other income
|(0.5)%
|Co-investment Incentive Scheme Accrual
|(0.3)%
|Impact of share buybacks and dividend reinvestment
|0.0%
|NAV per share Total Return
|4.5%
* 83% of the Portfolio is valued using 30 March 2022 (or later) valuations (Q1 22: 82%)
New investment
- £59.1m of Total New Investment in the quarter; 52.8% (£31.2m) invested into High Conviction Investments with the remaining 47.2% (£27.9m) being drawdowns on a range of Commitments to Third Party Funds
- Within our High Conviction Investments, we made a new co-investment of £12.8m alongside our Manager and deployed £16.7m in drawdowns to ICG-managed funds (principally LP Secondaries I and ICG Europe Fund VIII). The detail of the co-investment made during the period is set out below:
|Company
|Manager
|Company sector
|Description
|Investment
|Newton
|ICG
|Business Services
|Provider of management consulting services
|£12.8m
- The balance of £1.7m of High Conviction Investments made during the quarter comprises co-investments alongside third-party managers and drawdowns on commitments acquired through secondary transactions
New commitments
- During the period we made a total of £119.0m of new fund Commitments, of which £45.5m was to the ICG-managed LP Secondaries Fund I, supporting our strategic target to increase our exposure to the secondary market
- The breakdown of new Commitments was as follows:
|Fund
|Manager
|Focus
|ICG Enterprise Trust Commitment during the period
|ICG LP Secondaries Fund I
|ICG
|Secondary portfolio of mid-market and large buyouts
|$60.0m (£45.5m)
|PAI Europe VIII
|PAI
|Mid-market and large buyouts
|€25.0m (£20.9m)
|Advent X
|Advent
|Large buyouts
|€20.0m (£16.8m)
|Gridiron V
|Gridiron
|Mid-market buyouts
|$20.0m (£15.0m)
|Permira VIII
|Permira
|Large buyouts
|€15.0m (£12.6m)
|Hg Genesis X
|Hg Capital
|Mid-market buyouts
|€5.0m (£4.2m)
|Hg Saturn III
|Hg Capital
|Mid-market and large buyouts
|$5.0m (£4.0m)
Realisation activity
- Realisation proceeds of £48.8m received during the quarter, of which £37.9m was generated from 17 Full Exits executed at an average of 23% Uplift to Carrying Value and 2.7x Multiple to Cost
Quoted Companies
- We do not invest directly in publicly quoted companies, but gain listed investment exposure when IPOs are used to exit an investment. Public market valuations are typically more volatile than those observed in private markets
- At 30 April 2022, quoted companies representing 9.2% of the Portfolio were valued by reference to the latest market price (31 January 2022; 10.3%)
- Only one quoted investment individually accounted for 0.5% or more of the Portfolio value:
|Company
|Ticker
|% value of Portfolio
|1
|Chewy (part of PetSmart holding)1
|CHWY-US
|3.5%
|Other
|5.7%
|Total
|9.2%
|1 % value of Portfolio includes entire holding of PetSmart and Chewy. Majority of value is within Chewy
Balance sheet and financing
- Total liquidity of £166.4m, comprising £15.4m cash and £151.0m undrawn bank facility
|£m
|Cash at 31 January 2022
|41.3
|Realisation Proceeds
|48.8
|Third Party Fund drawdowns
|(27.9)
|High Conviction Investments
|(31.2)
|Shareholder returns
|(4.1)
|FX and other
|(11.3)
|Cash at 30 April 2022
|15.4
|Available undrawn debt facilities
|151.0
|Cash and undrawn debt facilities (total available liquidity)
|166.4
- Portfolio represented 103.1% of net assets
|£m
|% of net assets
|Total Portfolio
|1,243.7
|103.1%
|Cash
|15.4
|1.3.%
|Net current liabilities
|(52.6)
|(4.4%)
|Net assets
|1,206.5
|100%
- Undrawn commitments of £491.9m, of which 19.1% (£93.9m) were to funds outside of their investment period
DIVIDEND
- Maintaining a progressive dividend policy
- First quarter dividend of 7p per share
- In the absence of any unforeseen circumstances, it is the Board’s current intention to declare total dividends of at least 30p per share for the financial year ended 31 January 2023. This would represent an increase of 3p (11.1%) per share compared to the financial year ended 31 January 2022
ACTIVITY SINCE THE QUARTER END (TO 31 MAY 2022)
- Total Proceeds of £45.0m
- New investments of £4.8m, 14.6% into High Conviction Investments
- Post period-end, we increased the size of our Revolving Credit Facility ("RCF") to €240m (from €200m previously), in keeping with the Company’s higher net asset value. In addition, the maturity of the RCF was also extended by one year to February 2026. The other key terms remain unchanged. The RCF is available for general corporate purposes, including short-term financing of investments such as the Drawdown on Commitments to funds
BOARD CHANGES
- Adiba Ighodaro and Janine Nicholls have been appointed as Non-Executive Directors of the Company, and will join the Board on 1 July 2022
- Sandra Pajarola has retired from the Board, effective 28 June 2022, having served as a Non-Executive Director of the Company for nine years
ICG Private Equity Fund Investments Team
28 June 2022
SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION
Top 30 companies
The table below presents the 30 companies in which ICG Enterprise Trust had the largest investments by value at 30 April 2022.
|Company
|Manager
|Year of investment
|Country
|Value as a %
of Portfolio
|1
|PetSmart+
|Retailer of pet products and services
|BC Partners
|2015
|United States
|3.5%
|2
|Minimax+
|Supplier of fire protection systems and services
|ICG
|2018
|Germany
|2.7%
|3
|IRI+
|Provider of mission-critical data and predictive analytics to consumer goods manufacturers
|New Mountain
|2018
|United States
|2.6%
|4
|Yudo+
|Designer and manufacturer of hot runner systems
|ICG
|2017 / 2018
|South Korea
|2.1%
|5
|Leaf Home Solutions
|Provider of home maintenance services
|Gridiron
|2016
|United States
|1.9%
|6
|DOC Generici+
|Manufacturer of generic pharmaceutical products
|ICG
|2019
|Italy
|1.6%
|7
|Endeavor Schools+
|Provider of private schooling
|Leeds Equity
|2018
|United States
|1.6%
|8
|Froneri+
|Manufacturer and distributor of ice cream products
|PAI
|2013 / 2019
|United Kingdom
|1.5%
|9
|Visma+
|Provider of business management software and outsourcing services
|Hg Capital / ICG
|2017 / 2020
|Norway
|1.3%
|10
|AML RightSource+
|Provider of compliance and regulatory services and solutions
|Gridiron
|2020
|United States
|1.2%
|11
|DomusVI+
|Operator of retirement homes
|ICG
|2017 / 2021
|France
|1.2%
|12
|David Lloyd Leisure+
|Operator of premium health clubs
|TDR
|2013 / 2020
|United Kingdom
|1.2%
|13
|DigiCert+
|Provider of enterprise internet security solutions
|ICG
|2021
|United States
|1.2%
|14
|Newton+
|Provider of management consulting services
|ICG
|2021 / 2022
|United Kingdom
|1.2%
|15
|Ambassador Theatre Group+
|Operator of theatres and ticketing platforms
|ICG / Providence
|2021
|United Kingdom
|1.1%
|Company
|Manager
|Year of investment
|Country
|Value as a %
of Portfolio
|16
|Curium Pharma+
|Supplier of nuclear medicine diagnostic pharmaceuticals
|ICG
|2020
|United Kingdom
|1.1%
|17
|Ivanti
|Provider of IT management solutions
|Charlesbank / ICG
|2021
|United States
|1.1%
|18
|PSB Academy+
|Provider of private tertiary education
|ICG
|2018
|Singapore
|1.0%
|19
|Planet Payment+
|Provider of integrated payments services focused on hospitality and luxury retail
|Advent / Eurazeo
|2021
|Ireland
|1.0%
|20
|Class Valuation+
|Provider of residential mortgage appraisal management services
|Gridiron
|2021
|United States
|0.8%
|21
|European Camping Group+
|Operator of premium campsites and holiday parks
|PAI
|2021
|France
|0.8%
|22
|Precisely
|Provider of enterprise software
|ICG
|2021
|United States
|0.8%
|23
|MoMo Online Mobile Services
|Operator of remittance and payment services via mobile e-wallet
|ICG
|2019
|Vietnam
|0.7%
|24
|Brooks Automation+
|Provider of semiconductor manufacturing solutions
|Thomas H. Lee
|2021 / 2022
|United States
|0.7%
|25
|Davies Group+
|Specialty business process outsourcing service provider
|BC Partners
|2021
|United Kingdom
|0.7%
|26
|RegEd+
|Provider of SaaS-based governance, risk and compliance enterprise software solutions
|Gryphon
|2018 / 2019
|United States
|0.7%
|27
|Crucial Learning+
|Provider of corporate training courses focused on communication skills and leadership development
|Leeds Equity
|2019
|United States
|0.6%
|28
|Travel Nurse Across America
|Provider of travel nurse staffing services
|Gridiron
|2016
|United States
|0.6%
|29
|AMEOS Group+
|Operator of private hospitals
|ICG
|2021
|Switzerland
|0.6%
|30
|nGAGE
|Provider of recruitment services
|Graphite
|2014
|United Kingdom
|0.5%
|Total of the 30 largest underlying investments
|38.0%
+ All or part of this investment is held directly as a Co-investment or other Direct Investment
30 largest fund investments
The table below presents the 30 largest funds by value at 30 April 2022. The valuations are net of underlying managers’ fees and Carried Interest.
|Fund
|Year of commitment
|Country/ region
|Value £m
|Outstanding commitment £m
|1
|ICG Ludgate Hill I
|Secondary portfolio
|2021
|Europe/North America
|43.1
|13.8
|2
|ICG Strategic Equity Fund III
|Secondary fund restructurings
|2018
|Global
|37.5
|11.0
|3
|Graphite Capital Partners VIII
|Mid-market buyouts
|2013
|UK
|36.6
|4.4
|4
|ICG Europe VII
|Mezzanine and equity in mid-market buyouts
|2018
|Europe
|34.8
|10.1
|5
|Gridiron Capital Fund III
|Mid-market buyouts
|2016
|North America
|31.4
|4.3
|6
|CVC European Equity Partners VII
|Large buyouts
|2017
|Europe/North America
|27.3
|2.1
|7
|CVC European Equity Partners VI
|Large buyouts
|2013
|Europe/North America
|25.2
|2.1
|8
|Thomas H Lee Equity Fund VIII
|Mid-market and large buyouts
|2017
|North America
|21.3
|3.6
|9
|Sixth Cinven Fund
|Large buyouts
|2016
|Europe
|20.5
|1.3
|10
|ICG LP Secondaries Fund I
|Secondary portfolio
|2023
|Europe/North America
|19.3
|13.2
|11
|BC European Capital IX
|Mid-market and large buyouts
|2011
|Europe/North America
|19.1
|0.7
|12
|PAI Strategic Partnerships
|Mid-market and large buyouts
|2019
|Europe
|18.8
|0.6
|13
|New Mountain Partners V
|Mid-market buyouts
|2017
|North America
|18.1
|1.0
|14
|Advent IX
|Large buyouts
|2019
|Europe/North America
|17.2
|3.8
|15
|Permira V
|Large buyouts
|2013
|Europe/North America
|17.0
|0.4
|16
|Oak Hill V
|Mid-market buyouts
|2019
|North America
|17.0
|1.8
|17
|Gridiron Capital Fund IV
|Mid-market buyouts
|2019
|North America
|17.0
|2.8
|18
|BC European Capital X
|Large buyouts
|2016
|Europe
|16.9
|2.5
|Fund
|Year of commitment
|Country/ region
|Value £m
|Outstanding commitment £m
|19
|Resolute IV
|Mid-market buyouts
|2018
|North America
|16.4
|1.7
|20
|Advent Global Private Equity VIII
|Large buyouts
|2016
|Europe/North America
|16.4
|0.0
|21
|ICG Strategic Equity Fund IV
|Secondary fund restructurings
|2021
|Global
|16.2
|18.6
|22
|TDR Capital III
|Mid-market and large buyouts
|2013
|Europe
|15.3
|1.6
|23
|PAI Europe VI
|Mid-market and large buyouts
|2013
|Europe
|15.2
|1.3
|24
|Gryphon V
|Mid-market buyouts
|2019
|North America
|14.0
|1.9
|25
|ICG Augusta Partners Co-Investor
|Secondary fund restructurings
|2018
|Global
|13.8
|18.9
|26
|ICG Ludgate Hill II
|Secondary portfolio
|2022
|North America
|13.3
|5.7
|27
|PAI Europe VII
|Mid-market and large buyouts
|2017
|Europe
|13.3
|10.3
|28
|Resolute II Continuation Fund
|Secondary fund restructurings
|2018
|North America
|12.8
|2.2
|29
|AEA VII
|Mid-market buyouts
|2019
|North America
|12.2
|4.1
|30
|Leeds Equity Partners VI
|Mid-market buyouts
|2017
|North America
|11.8
|1.0
|Total of the largest 30 fund investments
|608.8
|146.6
|Percentage of total investment Portfolio
|49.0%
Portfolio at 30 April 2022
All data is presented on a look-through basis to the investment portfolio held by the Company, consistent with the commentary in previous annual and interim reports
|Portfolio by calendar year of investment
|% of value of underlying investments
|2022
|3.7%
|2021
|25.5%
|2020
|11.8%
|2019
|15.5%
|2018
|17.2%
|2017
|9.1%
|2016
|5.4%
|2015
|5.0%
|2014 and older
|6.8%
|Total
|100.0%
|Portfolio by sector
|% of value of underlying investments
|TMT
|24.1%
|Consumer goods and services
|19.5%
|Healthcare
|15.9%
|Business services
|12.3%
|Industrials
|8.4%
|Financials
|5.5%
|Education
|5.4%
|Leisure
|4.2%
|Other
|4.7%
|Total
|100.0%
|Portfolio by geographic distribution based on location of company headquarters
|% of value of underlying investments
|North America
|42.3%
|Europe
|30.6%
|Other
|27.1%
|Total
|100.0%