D3eSports Announces TCG World For New eSports Series

HOUSTON, TX, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – D3eSports, a division of StemGen Inc., (OTC: SGNI), today announced another new team for the 2022 D3eSports Cup Championship. TCG World will join several other previously announced corporate teams for the exciting global esports championship.

TCG World is an online open world metaverse where players can earn TCGCoin 2.0, gather NFT (non-fungible token) collectables, own virtual real estate, create, explore the game world, control their own online businesses, or just have fun.

The TCG World Racing Team shall start its recruitment of drivers at the Metaverse Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada, July 8-10, where they will be showcasing TCG World Alpha and the progress they have made on their metaverse in the last 12 months.

“We’re delighted to add TCG World as another exciting team for our D3eSports Cup Championship corporate series this year,” said Simon Dawson, chief executive officer and president of StemGen. “The team at TCG World brings a very exciting space that complements the other teams very well on our race to real. I enjoyed seeing their platform and how nature plays a huge role.”

“Since meeting Simon and understanding the passion to connect virtual to real, we felt a TCG World eRacing team to launch and recruit drivers at the Metaverse Expo was a great place to start. We plan to build up to the opportunity of connecting to the real race team in the future, which is partnered with D3eSports and StemGen, to interact and educate a passionate community.”

The D3eSports championship format will run on the Forza Motorsport 7 platform and likely feature three 20-minute races with 16 qualified drivers in eight corporate teams competing in a Swiss format.

