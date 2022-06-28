3,3-Dimethylacrylic Acid Methyl Ester Market is projected to record a CAGR of 4.2%, during 2022 – 2032 – Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 3,3-Dimethylacrylic Acid Methyl Ester Market to Exceed US$ 49.5 Bn by 2032 Amid High Adoption in Organic Chemical Synthesis



The global 3,3-dimethylacrylic acid methyl ester Market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 32.9 Mn in 2022, with sales projected to grow at a 4.2% CAGR over the forecast period.

Rising applications in research & development for various chemicals are fueling the demand for laboratory chemical reagents. Reagents are commonly used in analyzing the presence of a certain substance. It is commonly used in laboratory settings for various tests. 3,3-dimethylacrylic acid methyl ester is used as a reagent to innovate and introduce a new products and organic chemicals.

Increasing usage of the compound as laboratory reagents is expected to benefit the growth in market. Several manufacturers, organizations, and institutions are investing amount in research & development, owing to its significant usage in research for the chemical utilized.

Despite the wide application of 3,3-dimethylacrylic acid methyl ester in various sectors, environmental regulations are imposed by government authorities and regulatory bodies on the production and usage of hazardous chemicals. This is expected to hamper the growth in the market.

“Increasing usage of 3,3-dimethylacrylic acid methyl ester in the pharmaceutical sector, along with increasing research & development in the drug discovery sector will augment the growth in the market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

· The global 3,3-dimethylacrylic acid methyl ester market is expected to reach US$ 49.5 Mn by the end of the forecast period, growing at a CAGR of 4.2%.

· Rising demand for 3,3-dimethylacrylic acid methyl ester in pharmaceutical and research sectors is expected to propel sales.

· Growing demand for the production of various drugs and medicine is expected to boost sales of 3,3-dimethylacrylic acid methyl ester.

· China is the leading country in the consumption of 3,3-dimethylacrylic acid methyl ester market.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global 3,3-dimethylacrylic acid methyl ester market are focusing on the expansion of their production capacities by manufacturing the compound at pilot scales.

Shandong Xinhua Pharma, WeylChem International GmbH, Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., and various others are some of the key manufacturers of 3 3-Dimethylacrylic Acid Methyl Ester.

More Insights into the 3 3-Dimethylacrylic Acid Methyl Ester Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the Asia Pacific 3 3-Dimethylacrylic Acid Methyl Ester Market, providing historical data from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period 2022-to 2032. To understand the Asia Pacific market potential, its growth, and scope, the market is segmented based on Purity, Application, and Region.

Segments:

By Purity:

< 98%

> 98%

By Application:

Pharmaceuticals

Chemical Reagents

Flavoring Agents





By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa

