Amanda Mullan Joins Risk Strategies as Chief Human Resources Officer

BOSTON, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced that Amanda Mullan has joined Risk Strategies as Chief Human Resources Officer. Mullan will oversee the company’s human resource function including talent acquisition and development, human resource benefits and operations, employee relations and overall total employee engagement across the company.



“Our vision is to be a destination workplace, one where we attract and retain top talent and ensure that the working life at Risk Strategies is fulfilling and rewarding for all associates,” said John Mina, Chief Executive Officer. “I’m very excited to welcome Amanda to the Risk Strategies family. Our people are our greatest asset. Amanda and the HR team will be instrumental in ensuring that our people-centric culture continues to be a core differentiation for the company and the associate workplace experience is the best in the industry.”

Mullan has more than 20 years of experience leading and transforming human capital initiatives. Most recently she was senior vice president and chief human resources officer at New Jersey Resources (NJR) where she was responsible for designing and managing programs and strategies to maximize the potential of its workforce. She also led customer and community relations, diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, and was the chair of its Corporate Sustainability Council. Prior to NJR, Mullan served as director and senior vice president of human resources in North America for Willis Group Holdings, a leading global risk advisor, insurance and reinsurance broker. She has also held senior HR leadership roles at Dun & Bradstreet, Realogy Title Group and Prudential.

“Risk Strategies is a leader in the insurance brokerage space and continues to grow tremendously from an organic and M&A perspective,” said Mullan. I am looking forward to working in collaboration with the team to ensure that the employee experience is a priority and HR works as a strategic partner to enable business success and growth”.

Mullan holds a Master of Business Administration from Rider University and a Bachelor of Science from the University of Delaware. She is certified as a Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR) and holds a Society of Human Resources Management - Senior Certified Professional (SCP) designation.

Mullan is active in her community and industry, serving as a member of the 180 Turning Lives Around, Inc. Board of Trustees, the Center for Energy Workforce Development (CEWD) Board and OceanFirst Bank Advisory Board. She is an active member of the Human Resources Policy Association, American Gas Association and New Jersey Utility Association. Ms. Mullan is also an executive fellow for Rider University’s Center for the Development of Leadership Skills and serves on the University’s Women’s Leadership Council.

