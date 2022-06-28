The Global Seasoning & Spices Market size is expected to reach $50.1 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 5.5% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Seasoning & Spices Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Spices Type, By Herbs Type, By Form, By Distribution Channel, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06289285/?utm_source=GNW

Herbs and spices used for flavoring include garlic, basil, cloves, cardamom, cumin, and ginger. Since the beginning of time, the seasoning has been utilized in cuisine.



Herbs are mainly dried or fresh leaves of plants growing in a specific climate, whereas spices are made from stems, fruits, roots, bark, and seeds. Seasoning enhances food flavor while also offering health benefits. In medical research, turmeric, pepper, cinnamon, basil, and ginger have all been shown to help with conditions like diabetes, infections, brain function, high blood pressure, and cancer. Because of these benefits, seasoning is frequently utilized in food and nutrition. Homemade seasoning is also gaining popularity due to its healing effects.



Changes in people’s eating habits, particularly in developing countries, are impacted by rising income, urbanization, and rapid economic development, according to the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). Exotic culinary preparations, as well as an increased interest in traditional dishes for daily consumption, are expected to positively influence the industry. Furthermore, the availability of seasonings and spices in hypermarkets and supermarkets in urban and semi-urban areas is expected to enhance the seasonings and spices market over the assessment period.



Thai, Indian, Chinese and Vietnamese cuisines use a range of spices and herbs to give their food a distinct flavor and taste. In the United States, many people are growing more interested in cooking at home. As a result, sales of spices like pepper and ginger have increased significantly. The seasoning and spices market have been propelled by a range of projects and initiatives intended to encourage people in the country to cook more food at home to relieve stress.



COVID-19 Impact



The COVID-19 pandemic had a substantial impact on the seasoning and spice supply chain. The industry’s supply chain has been interrupted by government limitations, transportation issues, labor shortages, supplier scarcities, infrastructure outages, and import delays. Due to issues such as weather, water scarcity, and other causes, spice and herb production is experiencing unprecedented unpredictability. Furthermore, the implementation of shutdowns and lockdowns in spice-producing countries such as China, India, and Vietnam had an influence on raw material supply and utilization in the foodservice business.



Market Growth Factors



Demand for health and wellness products is increasing.



With consumers growing more health-conscious, specific spices and herbs are replacing sugar, salt, and artificial additives. The three main causes boosting demand for spices and herbs are natural flavoring, organic foods, and safe dietary supplements. Spices, for example, are natural components that help firms attract more customers. The entire natural ingredients market is driven by the "health and wellness" trend. In reaction to increased rates of lifestyle-related conditions such as cardiovascular disease, overweight, fractures, and diabetes, consumers turn to natural alternatives. Furthermore, the media’s portrayal of the negative consequences of consuming synthetic substances has raised consumer awareness.



Increased Food Industry Demand for Spice Blends



Blended spices have seen a surge in popularity among many segments of the people in the region, as they are useful in a variety of applications, including savory snacks and ready meals, among others. Furthermore, spice blends from North American countries have rich flavor levels. Recently, there has been a lot of interest in blends combining the Middle Eastern Mediterranean spice in North American foods, such as a mix of turmeric, coriander, and warm brown spices. Greater mainstream acceptance of spices such as harissa from North Africa and berbere from Ethiopia has prepared the way for an increase in demand for spice blends. It’s a mix of ground peanuts and spices like ginger, cayenne, garlic, and onion that’s been increasingly popular among Americans in recent years.



Market Restraining Factors



Spice product growing intellectual property theft



Spice adulteration is mostly due to a supply shortage and rising demand for exotic herbs and spices. Since the international spice trade has developed considerably, spices have become more susceptible to adulteration, whether intentional or inadvertent. The goal maximize profit margins frequently drives deliberate adulteration. During December 2020, for example, police in Uttar Pradesh busted a business that produced fake spices with donkey dung, acid, and other suspect ingredients. The ingredients can be substituted for other plants or artificial colors, and flavorings not stated can be added. There is also a possibility that the geographical origin has been changed.



Product Outlook



Based on Product, the market is segmented into Spices, Herbs, and Salt & Salt Substitutes. The spices segment acquired the largest revenue share in the seasoning & spices market in 2021. Due to globalization, People have been revealed to various flavors from around the world, and they’ve become aware of the nutritional benefits connected with spices, which has increased their consumption in the international market. Spices are in high demand in the market since they can readily produce a variety of flavors.



Spices Type Outlook



Based on Spices Type, the market is segmented into Turmeric, Pepper, Cinnamon, Cardamom, Coriander, Cloves, Cumin, Ginger, and Others. The turmeric segment garnered the highest revenue share in the seasoning & spices market in 2021. Turmeric is a common spice derived from the Curcuma longa plant’s root. Curcumin, a compound found in turmeric, may aid to decrease edema. Turmeric has a warm, pungent flavor and is used to flavor and color curry powders, butter, and cheeses. Turmeric is used to treat a variety of ailments, including pain and inflammation since curcumin and other components in turmeric can help to reduce swelling.



Herbs Type Outlook



Based on Herbs Type, the market is segmented into Garlic, Mint, Oregano, Parsley, Fennel, Rosemary, and Others. The mint segment witnessed a significant revenue share in the seasoning & spices market in 2021. Mint is a fragrant perennial herb with serrated leaves and small purple, pink, or white flowers. Mint comes in a wide range of colors and textures, from shiny to fuzzy, smooth to crinkled, brilliant green to variegate. The square stem of a mint plant, on the other hand, can be used to identify it as a part of the mint family. A rub it between fingers, it detect a spicy aroma that reminds of candies, sweet drinks, or even mint juleps. Mints are utilized as garden accents, ground coverings, air fresheners, and herbal medicines, in addition to being cooking companions. They’re as attractive as they are useful, and they’re easy to cultivate, thriving in both the sun and the shade across North America.



Form Outlook



Based on Form, the market is segmented into Powder & Crushed and Whole. The whole segment witnessed a substantial revenue share in the seasoning & spices market in 2021. Due to the usage of whole spices improves the aroma and flavor of meals and dishes, resulting in segment growth. It’s used in main courses, entrées, dips, sauces and condiments, and snacks, among other things. Spicy desserts and beverages using whole spices or seasonings like mint, ginger, rosemary, clove, and parsley appeal to a wide range of customers, which drives their use in the foodservice industry.



Distribution Channel Outlook



Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Foodservice and Retail. The food service segment procured the largest revenue share in the seasoning & spices market in 2021. It is due to the consumption of seasonings and spices by the food services as consumers dine out more, food processors, QSRs, cafés, hotels, and restaurants are the key foodservice venues offering a variety of seasonings and spices in their dishes. Several food service establishments draw inspiration from the cuisines that customers prefer, allowing them to offer a diverse range of items. During the pandemic, foodservice facilities were closed for fear of transmitting the virus, severely affecting this market. Consumers are becoming more interested in eating out as authorities relax crowd-size limitations.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The Asia pacific segment acquired the largest revenue share in the seasoning & spices market in 2021. It’s due to the increasing consumption of the seasoning in the region, thanks to rising disposable income, the creation of various indigenous spice and herb businesses, and increased advertising and sales activities. The majority of spices and herbs are grown in countries such as India, Vietnam, China, and Thailand, making it one of the world’s leading exporters. Consumer food preferences have changed as a result of market globalization and migration, providing new chances for foodservice establishments to include a range of seasonings into their cuisines.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Associated British Foods PLC, Kerry Group PLC, McCormick & Company, Inc., Döhler Gmbh, Ariake Japan Co., Ltd., Baria Group, DS Group, Everest Food Products Pvt Ltd., and Bart Ingredients.



Strategies deployed in Seasoning & Spices Market



Apr-2022: Kerry Group took over Natreon, a supplier of the branded ayurvedic botanical component. Through this acquisition, Natreon was permitted to engage in a dynamic market with trending and science-based ayurvedic elements, and comprehend the acclaimed Sensoril Ashwagandha label. Additionally, the acquisition would enable to delivery health aid authenticate by clinical analysis to a higher number of customers.



Jul-2021: Bart Ingredients, a subsidiary of Fuchs unveiled Mouthwatering Mashups Collection, which provides creative flavors, extraordinary textures, and sensory experience. Additionally, Mouthwatering Mashups Collection contains the seasoning mixture such as Essence of Citrus Finishing Salt, Chili Cheese Monkey Bread, Buffalo Chicken Tikka Masala Dip, Red Pepper & Lime Tingle Seasoning. Moreover, sweet dessert changed savory to a prickling mouthfeel, customers would be attracted to these new flavor twists.



Mar-2021: Bart Ingredients, a subsidiary of Fuchs introduced a product line of seasonings influenced by family recipes. The family recipes attribute four seasoning blends such as Lemon Square Seasoning, Tangy & Sour Schmear Seasoning, Zucchini Bread Seasoning, and Jambalaya Seasoning. Additionally, these combinations are appropriate for stews, spreads, desserts, and many others distributed as a starter for foodservice operators and food producers to create a special product portfolio.



Feb-2021: Kerry completed the acquisition of Jining Nature Group, a China-based manufacturer of savory seasonings, flavors, and prepared food industry. Through this acquisition, Kerry would adjoin a broad range of local taste applications and technologies abilities to its suite. additionally, the acquisition would be a crucial fundamental of the global savory taste approach and, as a highly admired leader in the savory taste marketplace in China, would allow boosting leadership in the major categories of Snacks, Meat, and quick Noodles.



Jan-2021: McCormick completed the acquisition of FONA International, a producer of natural and clean flavors. Under this acquisition, FONA strengthen McCormick’s global growth strategy as FONA expands the width of the taste solutions division into charming branches, and also extends its technology platform, and bolster its abilities. Additionally, the acquisition would boost the strategic movement of the suite to more enriched and technically wrapped products and thus, is expected to be additive to profit.



Nov-2020: McCormick & Company completed the acquisition of L Catterton, the parent company of Cholula Hot Sauce. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to strengthen broad concentrate on growth and developing long-term shareholder importance. Additionally, Cholula is a strategic addition boosting seasoning growth chances with an additional genuine Mexican flavor hot sauce.



Mar-2020: Bart Ingredients, a subsidiary of Fuchs introduced The Braising Box, a line of seasonings, bases, and flavors inspired by the popular cooking procedure. The Braising Box offers four seasoning mixtures and bases such as Szechuan Ginger Broth Base, Smoky Brisket 2.0 Seasoning, Osso Buco Seasoning, and Grilled Cobbler Seasoning for meat, desserts, and seafood.



Dec-2018: Kerry Group took over Ariake, Southeastern Mills North American’s seasonings and coatings enterprise. Through this acquisition, the company improves the group’s fundamental technology offering, along with reinforcing its foodservice placement in line with strategic growth preference.



Apr-2018: Kerry acquired Hasenosaa, a manufacturer of added value coatings with a master in extruded and gluten-free breadcrumbs and coatings systems. Under this acquisition, Hasenosa’s suite of coatings and coatings systems would assist Kerry to expand its sturdy portfolio in coatings and seasonings and assure consumers have the most innovative, modernized, and diverse portfolio in the dynamic European market. Additionally, the acquisition would also enhance Kerry Taste & Nutrition’s Spanish impression.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Product



• Spices



o Turmeric



o Pepper



o Cinnamon



o Cardamom



o Coriander



o Cloves



o Cumin



o Ginger



o Others



• Herbs



o Garlic



o Mint



o Oregano



o Parsley



o Fennel



o Rosemary



o Others



• Salt & Salt Substitutes



By Form



• Powder & Crushed



• Whole



By Distribution Channel



• Foodservice



• Retail



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Ajinomoto Co., Inc.



• Associated British Foods PLC



• Kerry Group PLC



• McCormick & Company, Inc.



• Döhler Gmbh



• Ariake Japan Co., Ltd.



• Baria Group



• DS Group



• Everest Food Products Pvt. Ltd.



• Bart Ingredients



