The Global Printed Electronics Market size is expected to reach $31.6 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 20.1% CAGR during the forecast period

These are low-cost processes by electronic-industry standards. Passive or active devices, like thin-film transistors, capacitors, coils, and resistors, are created by depositing electrically functioning optical or electronic inks on the substrate. According to some academics, printed electronics would enable widespread, low-cost, low-performance electronics for low-performance applications like flexible displays, smart labeling, colorful and animated posters, and active clothing.



Plastic or organic electronics, in which one or more inks are made of carbon-based chemicals, are sometimes associated with the term printed electronics. These other words refer to the ink material, which can be applied via solution, suction, or other methods. Printed electronics, on the other hand, specify the technique and can use any solution-based material, subject to the particular criteria of the printing process employed. Organic semiconductors, metallic conductors, inorganic semiconductors, nanoparticles, and nanotubes are all examples of this.



Almost all industrial printing technologies are used in the preparation of printed electronics. Printed electronics, like traditional printing, lays ink layers one on top of the other. The field’s most important tasks are the coordinated development of printing processes and ink supplies. The most significant advantage of printing is low-cost mass production. Because of the cheaper cost, it may be used in more applications. RFID technology, for example, provides contactless identification in transportation and trade. Printing has little effect on performance in some areas, such as light-emitting diodes. Electronics can be printed on curved surfaces using flexible substrates, for example, solar cells on vehicle roofs. Conventional semiconductors often justify their substantially higher costs by giving far better performance.



The COVID-19 pandemic caused severe harm to businesses all over the world, which eventually resulted in a major downfall of the worldwide economy. During the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, governments all over the world imposed stringent lockdown in their countries. The lockdown scenario caused a temporary shutdown of various companies as well as manufacturing units, which posed a challenge of low production of goods and services. Moreover, the worldwide supply chain was also demolished due to rigorous travel restrictions enforced by governments. These regulations critically devastated various industries all over the world.



Increasing adoption of printed electronics in the automotive & transportation sector



The main end-user of printed electronics are transportation and automobile industries. The thinness, resilience, and flexibility of printed electronic goods make them popular in the automotive industry. Touch control technology along with smart surfaces have also become commonplace in car interior interfacing. As a result, market players are incorporating technology and design improvements into their offerings. In addition, the conductive ink sensor is used in vehicle HMI applications, such as HVAC controls, steering wheel controls, and overhead panels. Automobile manufacturers can reap various benefits from printed electronics.



Tendencies for the introduction of new applications of printed electronics



With flexible displays, smart sensors, smart labeling, and active clothing, printed electronics have aided the creation of readily available, low-performance, as well as cost-effective electronic products. They have also made it easier to incorporate new features into current electronic products. Printed electronic technologies, such as sensors, inks, batteries, and Radio frequency identification are utilized in the healthcare business for a variety of applications, including remote surveillance of patients for important functions. As a result, there has been a spike in the development of novel remote monitoring products. Screen-printing technology is used to distribute stretchable conductive inks on thin films, which are subsequently transferred to the garment and made washable.



The high initial cost of the technology



When it comes to novel technologies, cost-cutting is frequently a driving force behind R&D. New equipment and materials for printed electronics research, on the other hand, are extremely expensive. Manufacturers must spend significant resources on research and development in order to provide value beyond cost reduction, like thinner, lighter, more resilient, and flexible goods. The material qualities of certain technologies would determine investment decisions. Precision machinery and qualified employees are also required for the development of new technologies, which adds to the overall expenditures. The substantial expenditure required is thus a barrier to the market for printed electronics.



Based on Material, the market is segmented into Ink and Substrate. In 2021, the ink materials segment acquired the largest revenue share of the printed electronics market. The constantly rising growth of this segment is owing to the rapid adoption of this material across the market. The widespread use of printed electronics technology has facilitated the widespread use of inks in a variety of applications across numerous industries. In addition, inks are more widely available in the market, which is making them more accessible to customers. This factor is augmenting the growth of this segment.



Based on Technology, the market is segmented into Screen, Inkjet, Flexographic, and Gravure. In 2021, the inkjet segment witnessed a substantial revenue share of the printed electronics market. The increasing growth of this segment is owing to the rapidly increasing utilization of this novel and advanced technology. Inkjet printers are adaptable and versatile, and they can be set up quickly. Inkjets also have a lower throughput of approximately 100 m2/h and a poorer resolution (around 50 m). It’s ideal for soluble, low-viscosity materials such as organic semiconductors. nozzle clogging is a problem with high-viscosity materials like organic dielectrics and scattered particles like inorganic metal inks. Because the ink is applied in droplets, the thickness and uniformity of the dispersion are diminished. Productivity and resolution can be improved by using multiple nozzles at the same time and pre-structuring the substrate.



Based on Device, the market is segmented into Displays, Photovoltaic, Lighting, RFID, and Others. In 2021, the display segment registered the largest revenue share of the printed electronics market. The rising growth of the segment is owing to the wide availability of displays at affordable rates. By leveraging functional printed electronics, manufacturers can produce various distinct types of displays. It provides a significant growth prospect to market players operating in the printed electronics industry. This factor is anticipated to augment the growth of this segment in the coming years.



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. In 2021, Asia-pacific accounted for the largest revenue share of the printed electronics market. The high market share is mainly attributed to the increasing adoption of printed electronics technology in consumer electronics applications. The regional market of APAC is anticipated to retain its leading position growing at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the rapidly growing electronics manufacturing sector in the region. Emerging countries, such as China, South Korea, and Japan, are significant contributors to the target market. In addition, the Asia Pacific region, especially China, is a hub of electronics manufacturing.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., BASF SE, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., LG Display Co., Ltd., Xerox Corporation, Koch Industries, Inc., E Ink Holdings, Inc., Enfucell Oy, GSI Technology, Inc., and NovaCentrix.



Apr-2022: E Ink launched Spectra 3100 Plus, a five-color ePaper. Following this launch, the company aimed to offer a range of display sizes to enable retailers to select an appropriate size of five-color ePaper for distinct applications.



Mar-2022: PARC launched Xerox VersaLink B7100 and Xerox VersaLink C7100 Series, new lines of new A3 Multifunction Printers. Through this launch, the company aimed to streamline office workflows while also complying with the rigorous sustainability standards in order to cut electricity costs.



Feb-2022: Xerox completed its acquisition of Powerland, a leader in IT services. With this acquisition, the company aimed to strengthen its IT services portfolio across North America.



Dec-2020: BASF introduced the Elastollan Soft Touch Feel TPU series. Through this launch, the company aimed to address the demand for convenience and functionality across the consumer electronics sector through the launch of this ideal solution for consumer electronics products and accessories.



Nov-2019: BASF New Business completed its acquisition of Sculpteo, an online 3D printing service provider. This acquisition aimed to allow BASF 3D Printing Solutions to establish and commercialize new industrial 3D printing materials rapidly. In addition, the company would also leverage the expertise of Sculpteo’s management team to offer an expanded service spectrum to its customers and partners.



Jul-2019: Xerox rolled out B205, B210, and B215, a range of affordable multifunction printers. Through this launch, the company aimed to improve small office mobility without conceding security and image quality. Moreover, the new devices also deliver wireless high-speed connectivity to enable the user to print remotely.



Jun-2019: Xerox unveiled the Baltoro HF, the latest Inkjet Press. The new product is developed to streamline high-volume transactional work and direct brochures and mails via automated intelligence, Xerox High Fusion W-Series Inkjet Heads, and High Fusion ink.



Feb-2019: Xerox took over Vader Systems, a liquid metal jet 3D printer manufacturer. This acquisition aimed to complement the company’s vision to access a Total Addressable Market for digital/additive manufacturing.



May-2018: E Ink teamed up with SES-imagotag, a leading provider of digital price tags. With this collaboration, the companies aimed to expand and expedite their mutual growth objectives across the retail IoT market. In addition, the companies would also focus on accelerating the adoption of electronic paper in smart retail applications.



Jan-2018: NovaCentrix acquired the technical and business-related intellectual property of Intrinsiq Materials, an advanced materials company. Under this acquisition, the company would offer copper-based ink technology of Intrinsiq Materials to its customer in order to allow them to leverage an expanded line of capabilities.



