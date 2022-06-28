Passport Technology Launches New Loyalty & Rewards Platform at Cahuilla Casino Hotel

LAS VEGAS, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Passport Technology ("Passport"), a global leader in innovative payment technology and customer engagement for the gaming industry, today announced the launch of Passport's Lush™ loyalty and rewards platform, and Mira™ player enrollment kiosks, at Cahuilla Casino Hotel ("Cahuilla").

Passport's Lush loyalty platform introduces new opportunities for casino operators to increase player enrollment, engagement, and point redemption through customizable games, promotions, and dynamic offers.

"Here at Cahuilla Casino Hotel, we strive to incorporate innovative technology to enhance our guests' experience," said John Straus, General Manager. "With the Lush loyalty platform, we now can offer our players a multi-functional self-service kiosk with state-of-the-art capabilities to include new enrollment, card reprints, and interactive promotions in a one-of-a-kind single platform. We are excited for our partnership with Passport and looking forward to the addition of the kiosk offering for our guests."

As the industry's first HTML5, cloud-based loyalty and rewards platform, operators can customize an unlimited number of branding, gamification, virtual drawings, multipliers, and patron-specific promotions through Lush's secure web application. Cahuilla guests will benefit from self-service features like player club enrollment, card reprints, dynamic games, and offers through the Lush kiosk. With configurable gifting options and the industry's first Earn and Shop™ redemption portal, guests will have the opportunity to redeem points instantly for e-gift cards, physical cards, real merchandise, or their inventory.

"Our customers are our partners in innovation," said Diallo Gordon, Principal Consultant, Digital Wallet, Loyalty & Innovation, Passport. "Cahuilla is not only getting a robust loyalty platform to engage patrons, but an HTML5 cloud-based solution built on security, flexibility, and open architecture in mind. We are very excited to partner with Cahuilla and look forward to a long and substantive relationship built on service, delivering great customer experiences, and high-performance results."

"We're delighted to work with Cahuilla on the launch of Lush," stated Cleve Tzung, CEO of Passport. "We designed Lush to be easy for the casino operator to customize with many tools and features to heighten patron engagement and rewards. A more engaged customer is a more loyal customer. Lush is a good example of how Passport is developing products that take key functions of a casino floor to higher levels of performance and value."

About Passport

Passport's pursuit of excellence is driven through diversity, inclusion, and collaboration as we strive to create opportunities for all stakeholders to thrive. Passport is a leading developer of technology-based solutions and services for the highly regulated payments, gaming, and financial services markets. The company's product portfolio includes redemption kiosks, quasi-cash, check warranty, ATM, digital payments, cash and cashless integrations, casino automation, regulatory compliance solutions, bank-sponsored transaction processing, server and web-based analytics, agnostic application management systems, and interactive content and loyalty services. Through its privileged gaming licenses and payment sponsorships, Passport has securely and responsibly settled over $45 billion in funds to casino floors across the globe.

For more information, please visit passporttechnology.com.

