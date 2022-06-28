Healthcare Breakthroughs: KZR, NMLSF, AGRX, LMLLF Report Latest Advances in Novel Therapeutics for Inflammatory Diseases, Oncology, and Autism

NEW YORK, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from CEO’s of: Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ: KZR), Nova Mentis Life Sciences (OTC: NMLSF), Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AGRX), and PharmaDrug (OTC: LMLLF) (CSE: PHRX). As the global pharma market surpasses $1.3 trillion dollars (Statista), emerging technologies and healthcare research innovations are unleashing new exponential growth opportunities. As the biotech sector rebounds from cyclical lows, institutional investors are increasingly eyeing early-stage biotech stocks for upside potential delivering alpha. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders shaping our world today, and in the decades ahead:



Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ: KZR) CEO John Fowler: “Potential in Inflammatory Diseases With High Unmet Needs”

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KZR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing breakthrough treatments for immune-mediated and oncologic disorders, today reported positive topline results from the MISSION Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating zetomipzomib, a novel, first-in-class selective immunoproteasome inhibitor, in patients with active lupus nephritis. KZR Chief Medical Officer Noreen R. Henig, commented: "The MISSION Phase 2 topline results show a clinically meaningful overall renal response to zetomipzomib after 6 months, without high-dose induction therapy. Patients in the trial also experienced reductions in extra-renal manifestations of lupus. Zetomipzomib appears to be immunomodulatory, well-tolerated and steroid-sparing – all important attributes for patients with autoimmune disease who are often young and active." KZR CEO John Fowler added: “We are committed to exploring zetomipzomib’s potential in inflammatory diseases with high unmet need. Our strengthened balance sheet is key in supporting both of our programs, including our Phase 1 trial of KZR-261 in solid tumors."

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ: KZR) News: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/06/28/kezar-life-sciences-nasdaq-kzr-announces-positive-topline/

Nova Mentis Life Sciences (OTC: NMLSF) (CSE: NOVA) CMO Marvin Hausman, M.D.: “Nova’s Psilocybin-based Therapeutics Showing Vast Promise for Autism and Other Neuroinflammatory Disorders”

Nova Mentis Life Sciences (OTC: NMLSF) (CSE: NOVA) a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK investor conference is advancing psilocybin-based novel therapeutics, targeting autism spectrum disorders, an unmet medical need with multi-billion dollar market potential. NMLSF Chief Medical Officer Dr. Marvin Hausman, M.D., has a decades-long track record of success advancing new drugs through the FDA regulatory pathways, into commercialization, generating billions of dollars in revenue. Dr. Hausman, is now bringing the “same playbook” to NMLSF for it’s psilocybin-based therapeutics targeting Fragile X, then potential expansion to treat other neuroinflammatory disorders, including alzheimers, and parkinsons. NMLSF plans to submit a clinical trial application to Health Canada for a Phase 2A study evaluating its psilocybin microdose therapy for Fragile X Syndrome, in the coming weeks.

NMLSF is a global leader in first-in-class psilocybin-based therapeutics and complementary diagnostics for neuroinflammatory disorders. NMLSF is the first biotech company to achieve FDA “Orphan Drug Designation” in both the United States and European Union for the use of psilocybin in the treatment of FXS. In his interview, with Wall Street Reporter, Dr. Hausman explains his strategy for advancing NMLSF’s drug pipeline through commercialization, as he has successfully accomplished with other novel drugs during his decades-long career.

Watch NEXT SUPER STOCK Nova Mentis (OTC: NMLSF) (CSE: NOVA) Video: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/03/25/next-super-stock-nova-mentis-life-sciences-otc-nmlsf-billions-opportunity-w-autism-psilocybin/

"The recently completed preclinical study of repeat low doses of our psilocybin drug - every other day for 2 weeks, showed clinical responses that greatly exceeded our expectations. We significantly modulated behavioural and cognitive defects, such as recognition memory, in FXS." NMLSF plans to submit a clinical trial application to Health Canada in the coming weeks for a Phase 2A study evaluating psilocybin microdose therapy for FXS. "Autism spectrum disorder ("ASD") and especially FXS, the largest genetic cause of ASD, continue to have unmet medical needs. Scientists at NOVA, over the past two years, have laid the groundwork for development of potential novel psilocybin-based microdose treatment of ASD," said NMLSF Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Marvin S. Hausman, MD.

Watch NEXT SUPER STOCK Nova Mentis (OTC: NMLSF) (CSE: NOVA) Video: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/03/25/next-super-stock-nova-mentis-life-sciences-otc-nmlsf-billions-opportunity-w-autism-psilocybin/

PharmaDrug (OTC: LMLLF) (CSE: PHRX) CEO Dan Cohen: “Advancing Drug Pipeline Addressing Billion Dollar Markets”

PharmaDrug (OTC: LMLLF) (CSE: PHRX) CEO Dan Cohen, a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK investors conference is advancing a pipeline of natural based drugs, addressing multi-billion dollar market opportunities in cancers, anti-viral and glaucoma indications. LMLLF now has four drug candidates advancing towards clinical trials, with key milestones in the weeks ahead.

Watch NEXT SUPER STOCK PharmaDrug (OTC: LMLLF) (CSE: PHRX) Video: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/03/31/next-super-stock-pharmadrug-otc-lmllf-cse-phrx-advancing-biopharm-assets-w-billion-dollar-markets/

LMLLF’s flagship platform is PD-001 – a reformulated and patented version of cepharanthine, with lab data demonstrating potential therapies for a number of anti-cancer and anti-viral indications. Cephrantine is a natural based drug already approved in Japan, with a 70 year history of use. Cepharanthine has shown in studies to both stop the spread and kill cancer cells, and reduce resistance to chemotherapy. LMLLF’s PD-001 is a reformulation of the traditional treatment in pill form used in Japan, but with 10X the bioavailability. LMLLF sees it’s PD-001 as a platform for potentially treating a wider array of cancer indications.

LMLLF is now advancing studies for PD-001 for treating esophageal, and prostate cancers. LMLLF has just received FDA Orphan Drug Designation for PD-001 for esophageal cancer a $1.5 billion market opportunity. Orphan Drug Designation allows for potentially fast track FDA approval, lower development costs and increased market protection. LMLLF is also advancing PD-001 for prostate cancer, filing a provisional patent for cepharanthine combined with chemo for prostate cancer.

LMLLF is also developing a treatment for glaucoma, based on a re-formulation of DMT (N-Dimethyltryptamine) to reduce intraocular pressure. Tryptamines, including DMT, have been shown in clinical studies to reduce intraocular pressure. LMLLF is collaborating with the Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation, a world class leader in development of novel drug delivery technologies to optimize DMT formulation with a controlled release device. LMLLF’s clinical research has developed two potential drug formulations, which have have tested well for low toxicity, and show promising potency and efficacy, and expects to initiate FDA clinical trials in coming months. In his interview, CEO Dan Cophen also shares that LMLLF’s pipeline assets have significant upside potential as biotech valuations recover from current cyclical lows.

Watch NEXT SUPER STOCK PharmaDrug (OTC: LMLLF) (CSE: PHRX) Video: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/03/31/next-super-stock-pharmadrug-otc-lmllf-cse-phrx-advancing-biopharm-assets-w-billion-dollar-markets/

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AGRX) CEO Al Altomari: “Brand is Building Momentum”

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AGRX), a women's healthcare company, reported increasing Twirla prescription data for the first quarter 2022.Twirla cycles dispensed increased 29% to 16,602; Total prescriptions (TRx) increased 27% to 12,494; Refills (RRx) increased 31% to 7,143; New prescriptions (NRx) increased 22% to 5,351; Total prescribers increased 26% to 5,837. CEO Al Altomari commented: “We believe we have a brand that is building steady growth momentum, which we saw continue in the prescription demand data for the first quarter 2022. This growth is consistent with what we reported for the fourth quarter 2021 and we continue to believe we are seeing signs of a healthy, growing brand.”

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AGRX) News: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/04/14/agile-therapeutics-nasdaq-agrx-announces-first-quarter-2022-prescription/

WALL STREET REPORTER

Wall Street Reporter (Est. 1843) is the leading financial news provider, focused on giving investors direct access to CEO's of promising, publicly-traded companies, and market experts. www.WallStreetReporter.com . Nothing in this news summary shall be construed as investment advice. Quotes/content may be edited for brevity and context. Full disclaimer, and relevant SEC 17B disclosures here: https://tinyurl.com/2x4eznd5

About Wall Street Reporter’s Next Super Stock conference:

Wall Street Reporter's NEXT SUPER STOCK Live! conference is dedicated to featuring select companies that have near-term catalysts in place which can drive transformational growth (and stock appreciation) in the months ahead. Click here to join next livestream event: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/next-superstock-online-investor-conference/

WALL STREET REPORTER

(212) 871-2057 ext 7