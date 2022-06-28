Pasadena Villa Outpatient Mental Health Treatment Clinic Opens in Woodland Hills, California

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare, a leading provider of mental health treatment services, proudly announces its newest outpatient location which opened in Woodland Hills, California, serving the San Fernando Valley region of Los Angeles. It is the eighth Pasadena Villa Outpatient location and the first in California. As California's need for superior clinical treatment grows, the Pasadena Villa Outpatient—Woodland Hills location serves individuals with mental health disorders.

As reported last year by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), in California:

46.1% of adults reported having symptoms of anxiety or depression

Over 5.5 million adults have a mental health condition

Of those adults with a mental health condition, over 1.5 million did not receive the mental health care they needed

"The Odyssey Outpatient Network's expansion into California addresses the growing demand and treatment gap for evidence-based clinical care in the region," said Richard Clark, CEO of Odyssey. "We are proud to provide accessible mental health treatment to the residents of the San Fernando Valley region and become part of their vibrant community."

The new clinic provides group-based therapy with individual psychotherapy, family sessions, and medication management as needed. Board-certified psychiatrists oversee treatment, administer psychiatric evaluations, and offer medical consultations. Each client's treatment is supported by close collaboration with providers in the community to maintain a smooth transition to lower levels of care as clients complete their program.

The Woodland Hills clinic provides psychiatric care for adults of all genders (18 years or older) experiencing mental health conditions. The clinic offers multiple levels of care including a partial hospitalization program (PHP) and an intensive outpatient program (IOP).

About Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare

Odyssey, formed in 2015, has a diverse clinical network of services treating adults and adolescents for eating disorders, psychiatric disorders, dual diagnosis, and addictive disorders. Odyssey provides a continuum of care within our Psychiatric Network and Eating Disorder Network, including inpatient, intensive residential, partial hospitalization, outpatient services, detoxification, and transitional living at over 20 locations and affiliated Odyssey Outpatient Network clinics in nine states with over 300 total beds.

