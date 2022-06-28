BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc: Trading on BBS’s warrants begins on First North Growth Market Finland

English Finnish

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc Company Announcement 28 June 2022 17.00 (CEST)

Trading on warrants 1-2022 (TO1) ja 2-2022 (TO2) issued by BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc (“BBS” or the “Company”) begins on First North Growth Market Finland approximately on 1 July 2022.

Since only 8,084 warrants of series 1-2022 (TO1) and 2-2022 (TO2) each were subscribed in Sweden by a total of 199 subscribers, the warrants will not be subject to trading on First North Growth Market Sweden. BBS will provide the investors who have subscribed for warrants in Sweden and whose warrants have been delivered through the book-entry system maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB instructions on how to convert their warrants into warrants that are in the book-entry system maintained by Euroclear Finland Oy which can be traded on First North Growth Market Finland. The instructions will be delivered in September.

BBS-BIOACTIVE BONE SUBSTITUTES PLC

For more information:

Ilkka Kangasniemi, CEO,

tel. +35840 7080307, e-mail: ilkka.kangasniemi@bbs-artebone.fi

Liisa Hukka, CFO,

tel. +35840 0611038, e-mail: liisa.hukka@bbs-artebone.fi

Certified Advisor:

Nordic Certified Adviser AB, tel. +46 70 551 67 29, info@certifiedadviser.se

