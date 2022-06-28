Atwal Eye Care Selects Nextech’s Enterprise Electronic Health Records and Practice Management Solution

TAMPA, Fla., June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextech, a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions for specialty providers, today announced that Atwal Eye Care, a physician-led eye care practice in the Buffalo, New York metro area, has chosen their Electronic Health Records (EHR) and Practice Management (PM) solution after an exhaustive market assessment. Atwal has 16 doctors and 100-plus employees at five physician offices and a surgery center.



Atwal Eye Care was looking for an ophthalmology-specific EHR and PM platform to support their growing practice. After reviewing multiple vendors, they found that Nextech’s single, integrated platform was superior to the alternatives, as the system’s intuitive interface would boost employee productivity while improving the patient experience.

“We are beyond excited about our new partnership with Nextech. Our mindset has always been to have the most proven, cutting-edge technology throughout our practice. After an exhaustive search, it was clear that Nextech is superior to the competition because it truly understands the specific needs, workflows, and expected outcomes of Ophthalmologists – not just today, but for the future as well,” said Debbie Davis, CEO of Atwal Eye Care.

Designed to mirror the problem-driven workflows of ophthalmologists, Nextech’s industry-leading EHR and PM software helps manage practice revenue trends, enhance patient engagement, and increase productivity all in one integrated solution. With a hands-on, focused implementation team working through client-specific workflows and processes, Nextech’s fast implementation process empowers practices to quickly leverage the increased charting efficiencies and patient experience enhancements.

According to Davis, “Everyone at Nextech – from the salespeople to the account manager and trainers – has provided top notch service to ensure a smooth go-live.”

“Nextech is thrilled to partner with Atwal Eye Care,” said Nextech’s Chief Executive Officer, Bill Lucchini. “Our intuitive, customizable workflows were designed to simplify the delivery of excellent patient care by increasing charting efficiency and improving documentation accuracy. In fact, all of our system features were developed by Ophthalmologists just like Atwal to help simplify workflows, add value, and ultimately grow.”

About Atwal Eye

Atwal Eye Care is a complete eye care provider offering a full range of eye care services, including routine eye exams, and medical & surgical care. Atwal Eye Care is based in Cheektowaga, New York employing 16 providers and over 100 staff members in the region. The company currently operates 5 offices and an ambulatory surgery center. Learn more about Atwal Eye Care at atwaleye.com.

About Nextech

Nextech is the complete EHR and practice management software provider for more than 11,000 physicians and 60,000 office staff in ophthalmology, dermatology, and plastic surgery specialties across the US. Since 1997, Nextech has focused on reducing costs and boosting productivity to drive efficiency, fuel growth, and simplify the delivery of excellent patient care for clients. Visit Nextech.com to learn more.

