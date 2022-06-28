Broad Arrow Auctions Announces the Fleischman Collection: A Single Owner Offering of 28 Outstanding Motor Cars, Offered Almost Entirely Without Reserve, Set to Headline the Monterey Jet Center Auction this 18 August 2022

Monterey, CA, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broad Arrow Auctions is delighted to announce the consignment of the Fleischman Collection to the upcoming Monterey Jet Center Auction this 18 August in Monterey, California. The Collection of 28 motor cars will be largely offered entirely without reserve and represents the passion of longtime owner and enthusiast Mr. William “Bill” Fleischman. The Fleischman Collection is a superb offering that combines some of the very best in post war sports and grand touring cars, while expertly capturing the model lineage and evolution of manufacturers such as Ferrari, Porsche, Ford and Mercedes-Benz to name a few. Watch the full-length video of Senior Car Specialist David Swig and owner William “Bill” Fleischman as they discuss some of the highlights of the collection and their origin stories here - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MbGbzpKwmgE

Commenting on the consignment and forthcoming sale of his collection, Bill Fleischman said, “Arriving at the decision to sell my collection of cars was not easy. They have been part of my life and my family’s life for decades. However, for me personally, the time has come, and I want to see other collectors and enthusiasts enjoy these special examples just as I have. I’ve had the pleasure of knowing and working with David Swig and members of his team for many years and I know he shares in my understanding of what these cars truly represent as enthusiast examples. What makes most car collectors unique is their appreciation for the details in each car they acquire, and I look forward to sharing those unique details and stories this August in Monterey.”

Mr. Fleischman has been long regarded as having one of Southern California’s finest collections of post war sports cars and has spent the last three decades assembling the collection you see today. After graduating from the School of Law at UCLA, Mr. Fleischman created his own private law practice, and for years has served on a multitude of committees including the Judicial Nominees Evaluation Committee which assists the governor in appointing judges to all levels of the California state court system. Further, in 1980 Bill created W/F Investment Corp. that he has led as CEO ever since. Bill continues to be active in various educational, charitable, and political endeavors. He currently serves on the Finance Committee of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, is the President of the Holmby Hills Homeowners Association, in addition to being a member of the Board of Directors of the Gardena Police Foundation.

David Swig, Partner and Senior Car Specialist said, “I have had the pleasure of working with Bill for many years and throughout that time I have seen the collection grow little by little to what it is today. I love that Bill has approached his collection and the act of collecting with both serious thought and consideration together with a real passion for the automobiles. It’s important to recognize that each car was purchased with a specific reason, and each holds a special place within the collection. On behalf of myself and all my colleagues at Broad Arrow, we are simply thrilled to be representing the Fleischman Collection at our inaugural Monterey Jet Center auction.”

Selected Highlights from The Fleischman Collection include:

2005 Porsche Carrera GT (Estimate: $1,700,000 - $2,000,000) – This 5.7 L V10, six-speed manual, carbon fiber monocoque supercar is the zenith of analog racing technology adapted for road use; it benefits from a recent major engine-out service and boasts fewer than 3,500 miles from new

2012 Lexus LFA Nürburgring (Estimate: $1,600,000 - $2,000,000) – One of just 50 Nürburgring Package examples, this single-owner LFA is finished in orange and has only covered about 1,200 miles since delivery

1987 Porsche 959 Komfort (Estimate: $1,400,000 - $1,600,000) – One of only 292 959 Komfort models produced over a two-year production run, Porsche’s first supercar combined speed and luxury in a superb forward-looking technological showcase

1956 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL “Gullwing” Coupe (Estimate: $1,250,000 - $1,500,000) – Essentially a production version of Mercedes-Benz’s W194 sports racing car, this 300 SL Coupe is eligible for entry in any number of vintage rallies and tours across the globe

1970 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona Coupe (Estimate: $525,000 - $625,000) – An early “plexi-nose” example delivered new in 1970 to its first owner in Milan, Italy, this 365 GTB/4 ‘Daytona’ has been part of The Fleischman Collection for the past 15 years

1981 BMW M1 (Estimate: $400,000 - $475,000) – One of the rarest examples of BMW’s mid-engined masterpiece, the Fleischman Collection M1 is one of only two examples (some sources say three) produced in black and one of only 399 street examples produced in total

The Fleischman Collection features motor cars across all values and eras with the earliest example in the collection being a 1932 Ford Model 18 Roadster Hot Rod (estimate $70,000 - $90,000, offered without reserve). The newest cars offered include the previously mentioned 2012 Lexus LFA and a spectacular 2011 Porsche 911 GT3 RS 4.0 (estimate $600,000 - $650,000, offered without reserve). Other notable cars within the collection include a stunning and beautifully specified 2000 Ferrari 550 Maranello (estimate $225,000 - $275,000, offered without reserve), an exhilarating 1993 Jaguar XJ220 (estimate $475,000 - $575,000, offered without reserve) and a handsome 1961 Aston Martin DB4 Series III (estimate $400,000 - $500,000, offered without reserve)

The Broad Arrow Auction will take place on Thursday 18 August at the Monterey Jet Center alongside the Motorlux event that builds on the legacy of McCall’s Motorworks Revival under Hagerty stewardship. The auction will feature approximately 80 exceptional motor cars and includes an early selection of highlights led by Sir Sean Connery’s personal 1964 Aston Martin DB5 being offered on behalf of the Connery family. Additional highlights include a stunning 1957 Ferrari 250 GT LWB “Tour de France” and seven low mileage modern supercars offered from The Halo Collection. Further details on all consignments can be found at

