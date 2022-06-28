Savannah Cavanaugh Crowned Miss Colorado 2022

PARKER, Colo., June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a night of showcasing talent, interview skills and social impact achievements, one outstanding woman was left speechless on stage during the Miss Colorado competition at the PACE Center in Parker. Savannah Cavanaugh, 25, representing her area as Miss Beaver Creek, was crowned Miss Colorado 2022 and awarded $10,000 in scholarship assistance for winning. As the state titleholder, Cavanaugh will have the chance to compete for the national title at the annual Miss America Competition in December at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Cavanaugh, who sang a rendition of "Yesterday" by The Beatles for the talent competition, is a graduate of both Vanderbilt University, where she received her Masters in Business Administration, and The University of Texas at Austin, where she received her BBA in Finance. Cavanaugh hopes to one day become the chief marketing officer of a consumer products company and a university professor.

Cavanaugh's social impact initiative "Healthy Lungs, Healthy Life!" focuses on sharing the importance of lung health and the detrimental side effects of tobacco use. As the Colorado state titleholder, Cavanaugh will now travel across the state, spreading her message of "Healthy Lungs, Healthy Life!" with her partnership with the American Lung Association.

"Being crowned Miss Colorado 2022 is an incredible dream come true," said Cavanaugh. "I am so grateful for the opportunity to compete alongside so many brilliant, talented women. I hope to live up to the legacy, serve as a positive role model for women of all ages and make the Miss America Organization proud. It's truly an honor to represent the great state of Colorado and I look forward to making a significant impact through my social impact initiative throughout the state of Colorado during my reign."

Cavanaugh began competing in within the Miss America Organization at age 22. Cavanaugh is excited for the chance to win the national title of Miss America and be presented with Miss America's registered trademarked crown and year-long service. The primary function of Miss America is to serve as an advocate and role model for young women while sharing her passion and life story, as well as the legacy of the Miss America Organization.

"We are so excited for the year ahead with Savannah," said Mette Castor and Mark Hinson, the Miss Colorado Organization Executive Directors. "She was selected out of a very competitive field of outstanding young women, and we have every confidence that she will represent the Miss Colorado and Miss America Organizations with the utmost grace as they continue to serve their communities and state."

To schedule an interview with 2022 Miss Colorado, please contact Mette Castor at mette@misscolorado.com or misscolorado@misscolorado.com.

Follow "The Miss Colorado Organization" on social media:

Facebook: @missamericaco

Instagram: @missamericaco

Official website: www.misscolorado.com

Related Images











Image 1: Savannah Cavanaugh





Miss Colorado 2022









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment