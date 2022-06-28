phoenixNAP Partners with Pliops to Deliver Accelerated Cloud Services

PHOENIX, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- phoenixNAP® – a global IT services provider offering security-focused cloud infrastructure, dedicated servers, colocation, and specialized Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) technology solutions – today announced that it has entered into a partnership with Pliops, a leading provider of data processors for cloud and enterprise data centers. Through this collaboration, phoenixNAP delivers on-demand cloud services that meet the needs of performance-sensitive users. The breakthrough Pliops Extreme Data Processor (XDP) is now available as-a-service, hosted by phoenixNAP on its Bare Metal Cloud (BMC) platform.



The integration of Pliops XDP and BMC allows for automated provisioning of Pliops-powered instances in minutes. This makes it possible for organizations to access advanced compute resources that multiply the scalability of workloads and data capacity while simplifying infrastructure management tasks.

“Our technology collaborations continue to deliver unique, workload-optimized solutions to meet sophisticated IT needs,” said Ron Cadwell, CEO of phoenixNAP. “The Pliops XDP extends the storage capabilities of BMC, delivering advanced CPU efficiency and enabling accelerated processing of data-intensive applications and workloads. The automated provisioning model of BMC makes it possible for Pliops-powered instances to be deployed in a matter of minutes, which also helps speed up development and release cycles. Development teams and others seeking these benefits can now take advantage of this advanced technology without having to change their software.”

BMC is a cloud-native ready IaaS platform that facilitates on-demand provisioning of physical machines via an API or Infrastructure as Code tools. Fully automated and highly customizable, BMC makes it easy to provision and manage non-virtualized single-tenant servers optimized for running DevOps workloads. The addition of Pliops XDP to BMC eliminates major storage infrastructure inefficiencies and significantly accelerates performance, enabling data center infrastructure to scale more efficiently and cost-effectively. By solving current data efficiency challenges, the XDP expands the potential of existing architectures, allowing cloud architects and DevOps engineers to scale their compute and storage resources more easily and provide their applications with advanced processing capabilities.

“By delivering Pliops XDP on an as-a-service model, we enable organizations to have easier access to advanced data and storage processing capabilities,” said Uri Beitler, Pliops founder and CEO. “The combination of phoenixNAP’s BMC and Pliops XDP enables the most demanding applications to achieve the highest performance, reliability and storage capacity at the lowest possible cost.”

“Through the strategic integration with Pliops, BMC now offers new performance and storage optimization capabilities,” said Ian McClarty, president of phoenixNAP. “Pre-installed on selected BMC instances, Pliops XDP frees the CPU, accelerates storage performance, and increases usable storage capacity to enable more efficient data processing for data-intensive applications. Organizations can leverage it to scale workloads, get more from their SSD storage, and manage it more efficiently. We are excited to work with Pliops to expand BMC capabilities with this innovative functionality and enable advanced CPU optimization for databases, analytics and machine learning workloads.”

Pliops XDP on phoenixNAP BMC Benefits

Immediate value with no application changes needed

Boost performance up to 10x by eliminating bottlenecks and latency

Full performance Drive Fail Protection (RAID 5/6) with 5x faster rebuilds

Boost NVMe SSD user data capacity up to 6x with ultra-consistent performance

Increase TLC or QLC SSDs drive life by up to 7x

Easy-to-use API and CLI tools

Automated server provisioning in minutes

Pay-per-use billing, monthly and yearly reservation options

15 TB free bandwidth included (5 TB in Singapore)



Learn more about phoenixNAP’s Pliops-powered BMC instances and specific server configurations here.

Additional information about Pliops XDP is available at www.pliops.com.

About Pliops

Pliops is a technology innovator focused on making data centers run faster and more efficiently. The company’s Extreme Data Processor (XDP) radically simplifies the way data is processed and flash is managed. Pliops overcomes storage inefficiencies to massively accelerate performance and dramatically reduce overall infrastructure costs for data-hungry applications. Founded in 2017 and named one of the 10 hottest semiconductor startups in 2020 and 2021, Pliops has raised $115 million to date from leading investors including AMD, Expon Capital, Intel Capital, Koch Disruptive Technologies, NVIDIA, SoftBank Ventures Asia, State of Mind Ventures, Viola Ventures and Western Digital. For more information, visit www.pliops.com or connect on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About phoenixNAP

phoenixNAP® is a global IT services provider with a focus on cyber security and compliance-readiness, whose progressive Infrastructure-as-a-Service solutions are delivered from strategic edge locations worldwide. Its cloud, dedicated servers, hardware leasing and colocation options are built to meet always evolving IT businesses requirements. Providing comprehensive disaster recovery solutions, DDoS-protected global network, hybrid IT deployments with software and hardware-based security, phoenixNAP fully supports its clients’ business continuity planning. Offering scalable and resilient opex solutions with expert staff to assist, phoenixNAP supports growth and innovation in businesses of any size enabling their digital transformation.

phoenixNAP is Principal Partner in the VMware® Cloud Provider Program and a Platinum Veeam® Cloud & Service Provider partner. phoenixNAP is also a PCI DSS Validated Service Provider and its flagship facility is SOC Type 1 and SOC Type 2 audited.

