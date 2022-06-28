Rob Volatile Promoted to Senior Vice President, Managing Director, EasyCare Sales at APCO Holdings, LLC

Norcross, GA, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APCO Holdings, LLC, a leading provider and administrator of automotive F&I products and home to the EasyCare and GWC Warranty brands, is pleased to announce that Rob Volatile has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Managing Director of EasyCare, from his previous position as Regional Vice President of EasyCare Sales.

Rob will be responsible for driving sales strategy and ensuring the ongoing generation and production of new business through successful management and coaching of a high-performing sales team.

"Rob's proven leadership and hands-on management approach will strengthen our sales team," said Scot Eisenfelder, CEO of APCO Holdings. "Throughout his career, Rob has consistently produced results and outperformed targets because of his ability to devise successful sales models and instill a focus on dealer development that drives results. His industry expertise, sales insight, and ability to build key relationships fit perfectly with our drive to expand."

Rob started his career as a dealership finance manager in 1992 and went on to join a large agency in Charlotte, NC, becoming a nationally recognized F&I coach before starting Northeast Dealer Services in 1998. In 2015, Rob formed Strategic Diversified, creating a highly regarded, collaborative dealer development and performance company operating in expanded geographies. He joined APCO Holdings in 2021 when the company acquired Strategic Diversified.

"This is a pivotal moment in the industry and I'm excited to build on APCO's current reputation as a true partner to dealerships, providing clients with the best experience they have ever had with an income development partner," says Volatile. "I'm looking forward to working with this talented group of people and leveraging my experience to strengthen the sales program as we continue to grow. I'm laser-focused on providing our dealers and their employees the cutting edge, customer-focused processes, and skills that create customers for life."

About APCO Holdings, LLC

Since 1984, APCO has grown to become a leading provider and administrator of F&I products for the auto industry. Built on a foundation of financial security and a commitment to understanding our customers' needs, APCO is a trusted partner to some of the most well-respected insurers, highly successful dealerships, and leading auto industry players in the country. The company markets its products using the EasyCare, GWC Warranty, and MemberCare brands, as well as other private label products, through a network of independent agents and an internal salesforce that specialize in consulting with and servicing the automotive dealership markets. EasyCare, GWC Warranty, and MemberCare F&I products are the only "MotorTrend® Recommended Best Buy" in the industry. They also carry top ratings from the Better Business Bureau, have protected over 11 million customers, and have paid over $3.5 billion in claims.

