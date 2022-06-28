Frozen Fish & Seafood Market is Prognosticated to Gain the Valuation of US$ 70 Billion by 2030, TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global frozen fish & seafood market is estimated to register growth at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030, notes a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR).



Statistics highlight that more than 50% of fresh and frozen products consumed today are finfish. Moreover, over three-fourth of the seafood products consumed globally are in the form of fresh and frozen. Owing to hectic lifestyles of working people around the globe, this population base is inclining toward buying and consuming food products that are easy to cook, nutritious, and easily available. Hence, the popularity of frozen seafood products is increasing among this consumer pool. This, in turn, is fueling the sales growth in the global frozen fish & seafood market.

Frozen fish & seafood products are in high demand across developed nations globally. Moreover, manufacturers of frozen fish & seafood products are observing increase in the demand for their products from several developing countries across the globe. This trend is expected to impact positively on the market growth.

Major companies operating in the frozen fish & seafood market are executing strategies such as mergers and acquisitions in order to expand their businesses in newer regions. These strategies are also helping them in boosting their product portfolio. Moreover, several enterprises in the frozen fish & seafood market are increasing the spending on promotional activities in order to spread awareness about their products, thereby increasing their sales, highlights TMR report.

Players from the frozen fish & seafood market are improving their supply chains in order to address the issues occurring due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, they are using advanced options such as online retailing during this critical situations of pandemic.

Frozen Fish & Seafood Market: Key Findings

Fish protein is considered to be suitable for a digestive system of humans. As a result, different types of fish products are increasingly being consumed by people from all across the globe as a rich source of protein. This factor is creating lucrative avenues in the global frozen fish & seafood market.

Major consumers today are inclining toward buying products with high contents of nutrition that support healthy living. As a result, companies operating in the aquaculture industry are increasing the demand for superior quality seafood such as seafood and organic frozen fish.

Increase in inclination among global population toward adopting healthy eating habits and rise in the demand for products opulent in health supplements and other vital nutrients are some of the crucial factor favoring the growth of the frozen fish & seafood market



Frozen Fish & Seafood Market: Growth Boosters

Due to the expansion of the food and dietary supplement industry globally, there has been a surge in the demand for fish protein. This factor is resulting into profitable prospects in the frozen fish & seafood market.

Rise in awareness among global populace about varied advantages of consuming seafood products is fueling the sales opportunities in the frozen fish & seafood market

Frozen Fish & Seafood Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Marine International

Tri Marine International

Leroy Seafood

Clearwater Seafood

Iglo Group

Marine Harvest

Lyons Seafoods

Shanghai Kaichuang

AquaChile

Hansung Enterprise

High Liner Foods

Surapon Foods Public

Toyo Suisan Kaisha

Tassal Group

Sajo Industries

Austevoll Seafood

Nippon Suisan Kaisha



Frozen Fish & Seafood Market Segmentation

Product Type

Shrimps

Crustaceans

Shellfish

Molluscs

Sea Bream

Other Fishes

Nature

Organic

Conventional

End Use

Food Processing Industry

Food Service Provider

Retail/Household



Distribution Channel

B2B

B2C

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Fish Mongers

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

online Retailing

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

Oceania

MEA



