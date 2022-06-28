Global Biosolids Market is Expected to Reach US$1.9 Bn by 2025, Registering a Healthy Growth of 4.7%: Fairfield Market Research

LONDON, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The World Environment Federation (WEF) stipulates that proper management of biosolids can help in procuring solid residue that is beneficial for the agricultural sector. Therefore, biosolids are garnering the attention of several researchers and scientists involved in the study of nutrient-rich organic materials. Moreover, emergence of new technologies to treat wastewater across high-relevance treatment facilities has given an impetus to the production of biosolids. In light of these factors, it is logical to predict that the global biosolids market would accumulate humongous revenues in the times to follow. Biosolids have also gained traction across developing regions that are plagued by growing volumes of waste discharged into water bodies.



Fairfield Market Research’s assessment of the global biosolids market finds that the relevance of biosolids in the agriculture sector remains uncontested. With dwindling resources for agricultural productivity, the agriculture sector can utilize biosolids procured from effective treatment of wastewater. The total worth of the global biosolids market is slated to touch US$1.9 Bn by 2025, growing from a net worth of US$1.4 Bn in 2018. The CAGR of the global biosolids market for the period between 2021 and 2025 is tabulated at 4.7%.

Global Biosolids Market: Key Highlights and Trends

The agriculture sector held over 60% of the total market share for biosolids in 2018, and is expected to clock in an additional 10% of the market share by the end of the forecast period. These figures point to the heavy consumption of the latter for agricultural productivity.





Biosolids can be categorised under multiple classes viz. Class A, Class B, and Class A (EQ). Class A and Class A (EQ) are likely to hold over 50% of the collective market share by 2025.



Biosolids Set to Attract Handsome Demand across Asia Pacific

India and China have witnessed a whopping rise in population, leading to paucity of natural resources across these countries. Therefore, wastewater treatment has become an ecological priority across India and China, giving a visible push to the growth of the global biosolids market. Furthermore, treatment of municipal sludge has also gained the attention of state authorities in these regions, furthering the production of biosolids. North America is also expected to contribute towards accelerating global sales across the biosolids market.

Some of the key names pertaining to the global biosolids market are Veolia, Thames Water, and SUEZ.

REPORT SCOPE & SEGMENTATION:

REPORT FEATURES DETAILS Product Coverage Class A

Class B

Class A (EQ) Application Coverage Agriculture

Forestry

Land Reclamation

Misc. (Construction Materials, Energy Generation etc.) Geographical Coverage North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW) Leading Companies SUEZ

Veolia Environnement S.A.

Severn Trent Water

Cambi

Black & Veatch

Cleanaway

Englobe Corporation

Casella Waste Systems Inc.

FCC Group

Remondis SE & Co. KG Report Highlights

Market Estimates and Forecast, Market Dynamics, Industry Trends, Competition Landscape, Product-, Application-, Region-, Country-wise Trends & Analysis, COVID-19 Impact Analysis (Demand and Supply), Key Trends

