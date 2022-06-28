Restore Hyper Wellness Celebrates Grand Opening in Wheat Ridge

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo., June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Restore Hyper Wellness (Restore), the nation’s leading provider of proactive wellness services, recently opened its newest location in Wheat Ridge, CO. Owned and operated by Golden residents Shawn and Julie Johnson, Restore is located at 3350 Youngfield Street, 80033. The Grand Opening celebration will be held from July 7-10 with discounted rates on select services and membership opportunities.



Restore addresses the fastest growing segments of wellness, helping people looking to manage persistent pain, defy the signs of aging, boost athletic performance, and dial up their natural defenses. With guidance from specialized experts, on-site registered nurses, and the oversight of independent physicians, Restore is meant not only for fitness enthusiasts and athletes, but for those simply looking for the latest in preventative health and wellness services.

While Shawn is a fifth generation Coloradoan, the Johnsons as a couple have lived in the Denver metro area for the past 22 years. Julie recently earned a Master Degree in computer science from Colorado School of Mines, while Shawn graduated with two B.S. Degrees from the University of Colorado Boulder. The couple owned a software training company for ten years and, in 2014, began their journey in to the fitness and wellness space with their first of four Orangetheory Fitness studios. When they learned about Restore Hyper Wellness and the unique services to support their healthy lifestyles, they knew they had to bring it to their own community. Julie is the primary owner and is the CFO, while Shawn manages sales, marketing, and operations.

“For us, Restore has proven first-hand to be a game-changer for our overall wellness and our ability to maintain active lives,” said Shawn Johnson. “After a recent series of NAD+ IV Drip Therapy, I noticed significant improvement in my energy, circulation, and quality of sleep. Our clients are sharing how various services are relieving migraine and other pain. We want to make these benefits accessible to as many people as possible starting right here in Wheat Ridge.”

One of the many cutting-edge services offered at Restore Hyper Wellness is Whole Body Cryotherapy - a cold therapy which immerses the body in temperatures as low as -165 degrees F for up to three minutes. This modality may help the body to promote healing, boost mood and energy, optimize sleep, and defy the signs of aging. Other services offered include: IV therapy, red light therapy, biomarker assessments, infrared saunas, compression, mild hyperbaric oxygen therapy, HydraFacials, and Cryoskin treatments.

“Particularly after the last few years, people are dealing with the effects of a variety of sources of stress and seeking ways to maximize their wellness,” said Julie Johnson. “From red light therapy to regain a cognitive edge, to compression to relieve muscle aches, clients can target specific symptoms - and ultimately do more of what they love!”

Grand opening weekend deals include:

Medical Services

IV Drips – up to 25% off

Mild Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy – up to 25% off

NAD+ Loading Dose – up to 50% off

NAD+ Maintenance Dose – up to 35% off

Biomarker Assessment – up to 25% off.

IV Drip Ingredient Packs – up to 30% off

High-Dose Vitamin C Drips – up to 25% off Core Services Packs up to 25% off

Core Services include cryotherapy, red light therapy, infrared saunas, and compression therapy Esthetician Services Cicadia Oxygen Facials - Save up to 25%

Cryoskin Facial - - Save up to 25%

HydraFacials – Save up to 25%

Cryoskin® Facials - – Save up to 25%

CryoSlimming/Toning – Save up to 25%

It will also be the final days to sign up for a Founding Membership, which offers eight Core Services plus one of each of the following for $99 during the member’s first month: Base IV Drip, Mild Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy session, Intramuscular (IM) Shot, and Esthetician Consultation.

The Wheat Ridge location is managed by James Hitch, a former gym coach who has climbed all 52 of Colorado’s fourteeners, with Megan Giblin serving as the team nurse.

“Restore has been an incredible asset to the critical muscle recovery I need to stay so active,” said Hitch. “I love to share my personal results with our clients.”

The 2,500 square-foot studio will employ a variety of full- and part-time workers, including wellness representatives, estheticians, and registered nurses under the oversight of independent physicians. This location will be open Monday – Friday from 10:00 am - 7:00 pm, Saturdays from 9:00 am – 5:00 pm, and Sundays from 10:30am – 4:30 pm.

For more information on Restore Hyper Wellness in Wheat Ridge, please visit restore.com or call 720-741-8010.

About Restore Hyper Wellness

Launched in Austin, Texas in 2015, Restore Hyper Wellness (Restore) is The Hyper Wellness® Company and the leading retail provider of proactive wellness services in the United States. As a comprehensive health and wellness center, Restore provides biomarker assessments, IV drip therapy, intramuscular (IM) shots, mild hyperbaric oxygen therapy, whole body and localized cryotherapy, infrared sauna, red and near infrared light therapy, compression, HydraFacial, and Cryoskin facials, slimming and toning. Restore’s mission is to make Hyper Wellness® accessible and affordable for people committed to feeling their best, so they can do more of what they love.