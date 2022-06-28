NMSDC Announces 50th Anniversary Annual Conference & Exchange

New Orleans, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) is excited to announce registration is now open for its 50th Anniversary Conference & Exchange taking place in New Orleans, October 30 – November 2, 2022. This year’s conference will bring together members of the NMSDC community including minority business enterprise (MBE) owners and corporate members who are dedicated to NMSDC’s mission of advancing economic equity for communities of color.

For NMSDC’s 50th year anniversary, it is reimaging its annual conference. This year is focused on collaborative and inclusive community disruption of the status quo. For the first time ever, it will feature:

Impact Labs

Breakout sessions where MBEs and corporate leaders work together to turn keynote takeaways into springboards to action.

Community-driven content

The topics attendees want discussed, presented by and to the people they want to discuss them with.

Moment to movement

Leveraging this moment to accelerate the movement towards $1 trillion in certified MBE annual revenues and true economic equity.

Those interested in submitting a session proposal can visit nmsdc.awardsplatform.com to submit their entries by July 15. All entries will be judged by the NMSDC community before final program selection is made.

“Over the last five decades, NMSDC has made unprecedented strides, building a membership of over 1,500 corporate leaders, certifying over 15,000 MBEs, and helping them grow their annual economic output to $400 billion, said NMSDC President and CEO Ying McGuire.

“However, this year’s conference is not just about reflecting on this past. Instead, we need to harness the momentum of the last 50 years to propel us forward on our march towards $1 trillion in annual revenue for certified MBEs. Join us as we take the next leap forward in New Orleans this Fall. If ever there was a time to show up, speak up, and step up, this is it,” she added.

Interested in attending or sponsoring the NMSDC 50th Anniversary & Exchange? Visit nmsdcconference.org to learn more.

About NMSDC

Founded in 1972, NMSDC is the longest-operating business growth engine for the broadest group of systematically excluded communities of color (Asian-Indian, Asian-Pacific, Black, Hispanic, and Native American), and our impact goes far beyond the supply chain. It’s about upward mobility for the emerging majority of Americans, an equal shot at participating in the American experiment of free-market capitalism and entrepreneurship. Our work is about correcting the unequal access to wealth-building opportunities. For more information, please visit nmsdc.org.

###